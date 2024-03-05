RAH Infotech Partners with EverestIMS to Expand Their IT Operations Management Solutions

- Advertisement - -

EverestIMS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading software company – offering IOTM, AIOps, and Telecom OSS solutions. Backed with rich market experience in the I&O, AI, IoT, and digital transformation space, Everest has widespread global footprints through its focused product portfolio. RAH Infotech, India’s leading value-added distributor and solutions provider of technology products and digital transformation solutions and services.

EverestIMS Technologies offers the powerful Infraon Product Suite which uses AI & automation to create the enterprise of the future. The Infraon product suite automates the digital transformation journeys of enterprises and telecom service providers. Both EverestIMS Technologies and RAH Infotech share the same vision where we approach digital transformation from a unified perspective rather than a siloed activity – it is a connected journey. And this transformation will be enabled by the Infraon Suite which brings together the power of AI into a unified product offering to modernize the entire ITOps function.

Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at RAH Infotech

Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at RAH Infotech, “We are excited to partner with EverestIMS Technologies to usher in a new era of ITOps to our customers across the board. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to offer top-tier AI-driven IT solutions to enterprises of all sizes.”

The Infraon product suite unlocks the power of AI, Cloud, and hyper-automation to ensure best-in-class 360-degree coverage of critical business operations. It delivers outstanding end-user experiences to help enterprises set the pace in this digitally fluid era. With the Infraon suite, businesses will have access to a unified product suite that streamlines operations and accelerates digital transformation.

Mr. Satish Kumar V, CEO of EverestIMS Technologies

Mr. Satish Kumar V, CEO of EverestIMS Technologies said, “We believe that ITOps Modernization is a necessity for enterprises today, regardless of their size. Managing IT infrastructure efficiently is paramount, especially in a world where customer and employee support channels constantly evolve. Through our partnership with RAH Infotech, we aim to simplify digital transformation for businesses across the region.”

EverestIMS Technologies and RAH Infotech are dedicated towards aiding businesses in navigating the intricacies of contemporary IT landscapes. With our collective expertise and proven track record of accomplishments, we together serve as the perfect allies for enterprises aiming to excel in today’s digitally driven world.

