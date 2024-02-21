RAH Infotech Named a Distributor of Varonis for India and SAARC

- Advertisement - -

RAH Infotech, India’s leading value-added distributor and solutions provider of technology products and digital transformation solutions and services, announced its collaboration with Varonis, a leader in data security. RAH Infotech has been chosen as a distributor for Varonis in India and SAARC.

Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of RAH Infotech

“We are delighted to team up with Varonis, a global leader in data security,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of RAH Infotech. “Data is the most valuable asset for any organization, and it is also the most vulnerable to cyberattacks. Varonis’ cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to secure their data from insider threats, ransomware, and data breaches while ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations. We are confident this collaboration will help us deliver cutting-edge data security solutions to our customers across India and SAARC regions.”

Varonis is a DSPM leader, delivering automated outcomes for customers worldwide. Varonis helps organizations reduce their blast radius — the potential damage attackers can do if they land in your environment. The Varonis Data Security Platform continuously monitors data and automatically locks down exposures from excessive access, third-party app connections, and misconfigurations.

Mr. Maheswaran Shanmugasundaram, Varonis Country Manager, India.

“RAH Infotech has established itself as a leading value-added distributor in India,” said Mr. Maheswaran Shanmugasundaram, Varonis Country Manager, India. “Their deep understanding of the local market dynamics, strong regional presence, and commitment to helping their customers with advanced solutions make them an ideal collaborator for Varonis in India and SAARC. Together, we aim to secure our customers’ data from cyber threats while ensuring compliance with ever-changing data privacy regulations.” RAH Infotech offers a comprehensive range of solutions to effectively manage data, network, security, regulatory environments, or operating sectors through an integrated ecosystem. The company’s distribution and reseller program nurtures partners to ensure their success. RAH Infotech has always been focused on developing a strong partner ecosystem by aligning its business with emerging technologies that are reflected in its product portfolio.

