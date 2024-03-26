RAH Infotech Joins Hands with VIVOTEK To Expand Its Security Product Distribution Network

- Advertisement -

RAH Infotech announced their partnership with VIVOTEK. VIVOTEK has developed comprehensive IP surveillance solutions, including a broad range of network cameras, PoE switches, network video recorders, and video management software.

Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at RAH Infotech.

“We are happy to be associated with VIVOTEK, a global leader in IP security solutions. The organization has a strong reach in various markets and RAH Infotech will pave the path to align itself to the Indian market. Their AI-driven solutions and security products have been predominantly used for Banking, City Surveillance, Transport and Traffic. With this association we look forward to utilising our market reach and VIVOTEK’s technology to help optimize security solutions for various sectors in India,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at RAH Infotech.

Established in 2000, VIVOTEK is a global leader in IP security solutions, having launched its IPO in 2006. With strategic offices and subsidiaries worldwide, the company collaborates with over 200 authorized distributors across 120 countries, establishing a robust global network. Renowned in the global security surveillance arena, VIVOTEK is dedicated to fostering an ecosystem for the IP surveillance industry. Embracing the opportunities presented by the growing Internet of Things (IoT) trend, VIVOTEK aims to position itself at the forefront of IoT, leveraging its extensive technological expertise in image and audio capabilities.

Mr. Sanjeev Gulati, India & SAARC Country Director at VIVOTEK.

“We are greatly pleased to collaborate with RAH Infotech. RAH Infotech is a well-known solution provider in the Indian market, and their ideology aligns closely with ours. We believe that our future collaboration will open up more opportunities to work together and create a safer environment,”expressed Mr. Sanjeev Gulati, India & SAARC Country Director at VIVOTEK.

