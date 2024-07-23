RAH Infotech Celebrates 19 Years of Excellence in Security Solutions

- Advertisement -

RAH Infotech, India’s leading value-added technology distributor and solutions provider, proudly announces the completion of 19 years of unparalleled service as a Value-Added Distributor in the market. This milestone underscores RAH Infotech’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class IT solutions and supporting the digital transformation journeys of enterprises across the markets in India, SAARC & Middle East region. RAH Infotech also expanded its presence in North America, Europe & ASIA to address the global requirements of Indian customers.

Since its inception in 2005, RAH Infotech has been at the forefront in the technology distribution landscape. Over these years, the company has forged strong alliances with 50+ IT Vendor partners while serving thousands of happy customers by selling products, solutions, and services. RAH Infotech has gained significant recognition and awards from OEM partners for exceptional partnership as a Value-Added Distributor under different categories. These strategic IT vendor alliances have enabled RAH Infotech to offer an extensive portfolio of best-of-breed solutions to address the Digital transformation, Data center, Cloud services, MSSP and critical applications projects for different technologies including Security, Storage, Server, Software, Network, Application, and Cloud solutions and MSSP. RAH Infotech has built strong relationships with Vertical specialist partners, Global System Integrators, National System Integrators & Regional SIs to address key verticals like BFSI, State & Central Govt, Public & Private enterprise customers, and SMBs. The company’s expertise and innovation have led to the implementation of over 1,000 solution deployments across these 19 years, significantly enhancing the security and efficiency of numerous enterprises.

Mr. Ashok Kumar, Managing Director and Founder at RAH Infotech

Reflecting on the journey, Mr. Ashok Kumar, Managing Director and Founder at RAH Infotech stated, “Our 19-year journey has been a testament to our dedication, resilience, and customer-centric approach. We have consistently evolved to meet the dynamic needs of the market, ensuring our clients are equipped with the latest and most effective technology solutions. As we celebrate this milestone, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, clients, and team members who have been instrumental in our growth story.” RAH Infotech has demonstrated remarkable year-on-year growth, driven by its commitment to innovation and excellence. Over the years, the company has achieved a significant growth trajectory, establishing itself as one of the fastest growing VADs in the market and managing the entire value chain of data management requirements for enterprises to ensure the protection of their digital assets.

