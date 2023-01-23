RAH Infotech Appoints Umashankar as Director – Alliances

- Advertisement - -

RAH Infotech, India’s Value Added Distributor and solutions provider in the Information Technology Industry with a special focus on Network and Security domain, announced the appointment of Umashankar as Director – Alliances. Umashankar will be based out of the company’s Bengaluru office and is taking up the responsibility for accelerating business expansion and forming alliances. He brings depth to the management with his extensive experience in driving P&L, strategizing and scaling up the enterprise business like server, storage, security, software & Cloud Computing Services and the larger relationship in the Partner community.

Ashok Kumar, MD, RAH Infotech

“I am pleased to welcome Umashankar to the RAH Infotech’s leadership team. In his successful career spanning over two decades, Umashankar has fostered lasting relationships with vendors, customers and partners, helping companies to build sustainable businesses. With his diversified experience and understanding of the tech business with the backing of sales, marketing and people management skills, we are confident that we will be putting our best foot forward. The RAH family is looking forward to achieving a new milestone with Umashankar’s addition,” said Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at RAH Infotech.

Umashankar, Director – Alliances at RAH Infotech.

“I am excited to be a part of RAH Infotech, a leading value added distributor and solutions provider to a large number of enterprises in India and SAARC countries. With the need and dependency on technology increasing we have immense opportunity to forge new alliances and strengthen the existing ones. Many OEMs are teetering to enter the Indian market and the OEMs having their presence in the country are looking for Value Added Distributors to build their business so this is the right time and opportunity to associate with the right mix, I am happy to be a part of RAH Infotech’s team during this time and looking forward to working with the company’s leadership team,” said Umashankar, Director – Alliances at RAH Infotech. Umashankar has had 25+ years of experience leading teams in different organizations in various capacities. Post his Engineering and PGDCA – SE at National Centre for Computing Technique, he worked in companies – Ramco Systems, TVSICS – TVS Group and Ingram Micro among others. In his last role, at Honeywell International as Head of Distribution and Channel for the APACI region Umashankar was leading the team in building channel capability and capacity across sub regions – Japan, Korea, ANZ, ASEAN & India and collaborated with Distributors, GSI, SI, ISV partners-consultants and reseller partners in these regions. His vast experience has helped him gain much deeper

