RAH Infotech and Aryaka Forge Strategic Alliance to Bring Unified SASE as a Service to India

RAH Infotech, India’s leading value-added technology distributor, proudly announces a strategic collaboration with Aryaka, the pioneer in delivering Unified SASE as a Service, a fully converged networking and security solution. This alliance combines RAH Infotech’s expansive channel network and deep expertise in digital infrastructure with Aryaka’s award-winning Unified SASE solution to advance enterprise connectivity and cyber resilience across India.

Aryaka, Unified SASE as a Service integrates networking (SD-WAN), security (next-gen firewalls, Secure Web Gateway and more), and observability into a unified, cloud-native delivery model that simplifies operations and enhances performance. Emphasizing operational excellence and customer satisfaction, the Aryaka solution underscores their commitment to innovation and simplicity.

Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder and Managing Director at RAH Infotech

“We are thrilled to partner with Aryaka, a recognized leader in Unified SASE as a service,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder and Managing Director at RAH Infotech. “This collaboration marks a transformative step in our mission to enrich our portfolio with solutions that converge networking, security, and observability. With Aryaka’s advanced architecture and our robust distribution ecosystem, we are poised to deliver unmatched performance, agility, and operational simplicity to customers across sectors.”

Mr. Nitin Ahuja, General Manager and VP – APAC at Aryaka

“India is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, and enterprises need secure, cloud-first connectivity to keep pace. Partnering with RAH Infotech allows us to bring Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service to a wider audience through RAH Infotech’s strong channel network,” commented Mr. Nitin Ahuja, General Manager and VP – APAC at Aryaka. “Together, we will empower Indian enterprises with global-grade networking and security delivered as a single, converged service, enabling digital transformation with unprecedented speed and security.”

RAH Infotech will leverage its partner ecosystem across the Indian and SAARC markets to extend Aryaka’s SASE capabilities especially appealing for enterprises undergoing digital transformation with demanding connectivity and security needs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / RAH Infotech

