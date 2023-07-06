RAEGR launches ‘RapidGear X30’ Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard-Mouse Combo

- Advertisement - -

Building a gaming rig? Or just a workstation for your office or home. Consider the RAEGR RapidGear X30 and add a touch of elegance to your desk. RAEGR, the consumer tech accessory brand well-known for its wide range of lifestyle and tech products, launches the RapidGear X30 Wired RGB Gaming keyboard and mouse combo pack for those looking for RGB-based input accessories on a shoestring budget.

Make your existing workstation or gaming rig exciting with RAEGR’s RapidGear X30 RGB Backlit Keyboard and Mouse. The keyboard features a beautiful rainbow backlight that will enhance your typing experience, especially in low-light conditions. The elegant floating keycaps along with the breathing backlit effects add to the look of your work desk. You can use the hotkeys to adjust the brightness of the backlit keys, change the effects with up to 3 built-in modes, or simply turn them off if you wish. The mouse, on the other hand also features backlights with different modes that you can set according to your requirements

Featuring USB plug-and-play driver-less connectivity, the wired keyboard and mouse allow for maximum gaming convenience with zero lag. The keyboard and mouse keys are soft and extremely durable and are tested for 5+ million keystrokes. The mouse also features an easy-to-access dedicated DPI switch (800|1200) offering instant switching for smooth and precise cursor controls.

The RAEGR RapidGear X30 Wired USB RSB Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo is now available for just INR 799 on Raegr.com and Amazon.in.

