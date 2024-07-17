R-CAT and Esri India Enter into Training Partnership to Boost Geospatial Education and Innovation

- Advertisement -

Rajasthan Centre of Advanced Technology (R-CAT), a beacon of innovation and knowledge, and Esri India, the leading provider of Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide advanced learning opportunities for GIS technology to the youth.

R-CAT is on a mission to uplift the potential of students and young professionals. Accordingly, it has partnered with several leading technology companies including Esri India to develop and deliver globally acclaimed certificate courses in advanced technologies. These courses empower students and professionals to acquire advanced IT skills, innovate, accelerate their careers, and contribute meaningfully to the digital transformation of government departments, businesses and society as a whole.

R-CAT’s Collaboration with Esri India paves the way for the creation and delivery of certificate courses in globally acclaimed ArcGIS technology. As R-CAT’s training partner, in the first year, Esri India will train selected candidates in GIS courses along with extending support in pre-admissions counselling and placement of the trained candidates. Esri India would also facilitate globally recognized certifications for selected candidates.

Mr. Inderjeet Singh, Commissioner, IT&C and Managing Director, R-CAT

Mr. Inderjeet Singh, Commissioner, IT&C and Managing Director, R-CAT said, “Through this partnership with Esri India, we aim to equip our students with practical skills in geospatial technologies that are directly applicable in today’s environment. The certifications will empower the learners to be well-prepared for the competitive job market. Together, we will cultivate a learning environment that fosters innovation, collaboration, and a deep understanding of cutting-edge technology, ultimately empowering our students to become leaders and change-makers through the use of GIS.”

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India said, “Training in GIS equips students with a versatile skillset that is highly valued in the modern world. Through our association with R-CAT, we are glad to take another step toward inculcating the knowledge and skills in students to tackle complex challenges, contribute to sustainable development, and drive technological and economic growth. We are excited to create avenues for the state’s youth to build their GIS capabilities and be future-ready. This training is not only vital for individual career prospects but also for the advancement of society.”

This partnership between R-CAT and Esri India is set to elevate the standards of professional education in GIS and open new employment avenues for students. The collaboration signifies a shared commitment to provide individuals with access to cutting-edge, industry-relevant education.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Esri India

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 48