Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. Appoints Harish Kumar As The CEO

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Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a leading global cybersecurity solutions provider, announced the appointment of Harish Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Harish Kumar brings more than three decades of leadership experience across cybersecurity, enterprise software, technology infrastructure, networking, and digital services. Throughout his distinguished career, he has successfully led large-scale business transformations, accelerated growth, expanded market presence, and built high-performing teams across highly competitive technology markets across mid-market and large enterprises. Prior to joining Quick Heal Technologies, he served as Head of Sales – India & SAARC at Check Point Software Technologies, where he played a pivotal role in driving business growth and strengthening the company’s market leadership across the region.

The appointment comes at a significant stage in Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.’s evolution as the company continues to strengthen its position across consumer cybersecurity, enterprise security, threat intelligence, data privacy, managed security services, and AI-powered security solutions through its flagship brands, Quick Heal and Seqrite.

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman & Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman & Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Limited said, “We are delighted to welcome Harish Kumar as the Chief Executive Officer of Quick Heal Technologies Limited. Over the years, Quick Heal has built a strong foundation of innovation, customer trust, and cybersecurity excellence. As the digital landscape evolves and cybersecurity becomes increasingly critical for individuals, enterprises, and governments, I firmly believe Harish’s extensive industry experience, proven leadership capabilities, and strong execution focus make him the right leader to guide the company through its next phase of growth.”

“The company & its Board undertook a comprehensive search process and unanimously agreed that Harish’s vision, customer-centric approach, operational excellence, and track record of building high-performance organisations align strongly with our long-term strategic ambitions. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue to create value for our customers, employees, partners, shareholders, and society,” Dr. Katkar further added.

Mr. Harish Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Harish Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited said, “I am delighted to join Quick Heal Technologies and lead an organisation that has played a pioneering role in shaping India’s cybersecurity landscape. The company has built a strong legacy of trust, innovation, and customer focus, and I believe it is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalise on the significant opportunities emerging across cybersecurity, data protection, privacy, and AI-led security solutions.

The threat landscape is evolving rapidly, making cybersecurity a boardroom priority for organisations worldwide. With its strong portfolio, deep understanding of customer needs, and talented people, Quick Heal has all the ingredients required to drive its next phase of growth.

I look forward to partnering with our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders as we continue to strengthen our market leadership, accelerate innovation, and deliver meaningful value to all our stakeholders while advancing our mission of securing the digital future.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Quick Heal

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