Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. Appoints Former Infosys Executive, Vishal Salvi As The CEO

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Vishal Salvi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective immediately. Salvi, a former executive at Infosys, brings with him over 29 years of experience in driving excellence in the cybersecurity and information technology domains in India and globally.

Prior to joining Quick Heal Technologies, Salvi held the position of Global Chief Information Security Officer, Business Head of Cybersecurity Service Line & Senior Vice President at Infosys Ltd. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in shaping the information and cyber security strategy across the Infosys Group. Salvi’s extensive expertise in cybersecurity and information technology has been honed through various leadership roles at renowned organizations such as PwC, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Global Trust Bank, Development Credit Bank, and Crompton Greaves.

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.,will continue the role of Chairman and Managing Director. Dr. Katkar’s exceptional leadership has been instrumental in the company’s remarkable growth and success. Under his visionary guidance, Quick Heal expanded its presence in the enterprise cybersecurity space in 2015 with the introduction of the acclaimed brand ‘SEQRITE’ while retaining a dominant market share in the retail segment. With his proactive direction, the company embraced a goal to make ‘Cybersafety a fundamental right for all’ and continue to make significant efforts to address the awareness gaps that have left billions of individuals, businesses, and governments vulnerable to cyber-threats worldwide.

Expressing his confidence in the new leadership appointment, Dr. Kailash Katkar stated, “I warmly welcome Vishal Salvi to the Quick Heal family. Our team has tirelessly worked to deliver robust cybersecurity solutions, and I take immense pride in the significant business value we have created for all stakeholders. With customer centricity and innovation as our driving forces, I am confident that Quick Heal will continue to secure individuals, organizations, and nations. Together with Vishal Salvi as our CEO, we are fully committed to transforming the cybersecurity ecosystem in India and solidifying our position on the global map.”

In response to his appointment, Vishal Salvi commented, “I am deeply honored to assume the role of CEO at Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. Quick Heal has earned a solid reputation as a trusted leader in the cybersecurity industry, and I am incredibly excited to lead this exceptional team into the future. In the face of constantly evolving cyber threats and the critical importance of prioritizing digital security, I am fully committed to the shared goal of making ‘Cybersafety a fundamental right for all.’ I am eager to drive growth, cultivate a culture of innovation, and provide unmatched value to our customers and stakeholders. Together, we will strive to create a cyber-secure world for everyone.”

The appointment of Vishal Salvi as the CEO and with Dr. Kailash Katkar as the Chairman and Managing Director marks a significant milestone for Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. Their combined expertise, leadership, and industry knowledge will further fortify the company’s position as a global leader in cybersecurity.

