Quick Heal Technologies Limited Warns Consumers of New-Age Digital Arrest Scams as Fraudsters Refine Fear-Based Extortion Tactics

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Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, warned that digital arrest scams have evolved into a more polished, more convincing form of cyber extortion in 2026, with fraudsters combining fake authority, forged documents, video-call pressure and remote-access tricks to frighten victims into making immediate payments. The scam works because it attacks emotion first, using fear and urgency to stop victims from verifying the claims being made against them.

The company’s latest advisory explains that there is no legal concept called “digital arrest,” yet scammers continue to impersonate police, CBI, ED, TRAI, customs, cybercrime officials and even court authorities to create a sense of real legal danger. They may claim that a victim’s Aadhaar, PAN, bank account, courier parcel or mobile number is linked to a criminal investigation, then escalate the threat by demanding a “security deposit,” “verification fee” or similar payment to avoid arrest or account freezing.

The newer versions of the scam are more sophisticated than earlier call-based fraud. Fraudsters now use spoofed caller IDs, fake uniforms, doctored video calls, forged FIRs and arrest warrants, and even force victims to remain on video calls for hours so they cannot speak to family members or check the facts independently. In some cases, scammers begin with a courier-related story and then transfer the victim to a fake CBI or cyber police operator, creating a staged chain of authority that feels convincing in the moment.

The use of remote-access and screen-sharing applications is a major red flag. Victims may be instructed to install an app “for verification,” but the real purpose is to gain visibility into banking apps, OTPs, passwords and private messages, making the fraud both psychological and technical in nature. These tactics are especially dangerous because they isolate victims, prevent immediate verification and create a false sense that cooperation will make the problem go away.

The rise of such incidents confirms that digital arrest has moved from a niche scam to a repeatable cyber-enabled extortion model, and that attackers are now applying the same operational discipline seen in other fraud ecosystems. This trend also underscores a wider shift in cybercrime, where social engineering is increasingly paired with data harvested from leaks, public records and previous breaches. Once scammers know a person’s name, city, bank, delivery history or official affiliation, they can craft a far more believable narrative and push the victim toward compliance. That makes awareness and verification more important than ever, especially for older adults, working professionals and users who are unfamiliar with the latest scam formats.

To help users stay protected, Quick Heal Technologies Limited suggests adopting advanced fraud prevention solutions such as Quick Heal AntiFraud.AI, which can serve as an important early-warning layer by alerting users to suspicious calls, fraudulent links, scam attempts and harmful digital behaviour before the fraud escalates. By helping users recognize deceptive patterns quickly, AntiFraud.AI adds practical support in situations where a scammer is trying to create panic and prevent independent verification.

Users are also advised to remember a simple rule: no legitimate agency will ask them to transfer money during a call, share OTPs or passwords, or stay on a video call while under threat of arrest. If a suspicious call is received, the safest response is to disconnect, preserve evidence, inform a trusted family member, and report the matter immediately through India’s cybercrime reporting channels.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Quick Heal

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