Quick Heal Technologies Limited Reports Q4 FY26 Results

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Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2026.

Key Financial Highlights:

Particulars (₹ Cr) Q4 FY25 Q4 FY26 FY25 FY26 Revenue 65.1 48.7 279.5 261.0 EBITDA (8.5) (29.3) (6.6) (29.4) EBITDA Margin -13% -60.2% -2.4% -11.3% PAT (3.3) (19.9) 5.0 (10.9) PAT Margin -5% -40.9% 1.8% -4.2%

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman and Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman and Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies Limited commented, “This year has been a mixed one for us. While the consumer vertical faced headwinds due to broader market challenges, our enterprise vertical delivered consistent growth and strong momentum. The industry continues to evolve amid rising geopolitical tensions, an increasingly dynamic AI-driven threat landscape, and changing regulatory environments. At the same time, data privacy regulations have unlocked a significant market opportunity for us. As the industry shifts from reactive to predictive and pre-emptive cybersecurity, we remain committed to transforming ourselves into a full-stack, AI-native, and AI-driven cybersecurity company. Our focused efforts on the enterprise vertical are helping us overcome the challenges faced in the consumer vertical. Based on the progress we are seeing, we believe we should be able to navigate these challenges over the next three to four quarters, with the enterprise business contributing a major share of our revenue.”

Mr. Ankit Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Mr. Ankit Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited added, “The enterprise business continued to deliver healthy growth during the year, supported by strong execution and customer traction. Within the Enterprise vertical, we have seen greater success through government and international teams. The consumer business already facing industry headwinds got further impacted due to rising hardware prices. Hence, we have tightened our control on the credit cycles with the partners, thereby impacting the topline. At the same time, costs remained stable, reflecting continued operational discipline. The strategic order announced last year for implementation of Cyber Literacy program was successfully executed, and we secured another significant order for implementation of Integrated Cyber Security Solutions worth 64 Crs during the year. Deferred revenue continued to witness growth, providing improved visibility and confidence in our future performance.”

Key Highlights of Q4/FY26 include:

Consumer vertical faced headwinds due to industry degrowth and increase in hardware prices; focused efforts remain on credit control with the partners.

Bagged contract for implementation of Integrated Cyber Security Solutions worth INR 64 Cr.

Successfully executed order for implementation of Cyber Literacy Program.

Deferred revenue continued to witness significant growth during the year.

International & Government verticals delivered healthy growth and strong business momentum.

Continued strategic investments in key international markets including SEA, MEA, and LATAM to drive long-term expansion.

Seqrite partnered with Terrabyte Group, further strengthening its footprint across SEA.

Integrated sales CRM, customer support, marketing automation platforms, and siloed IT applications into a unified digital ecosystem, enabling a single source of visibility across the organisation.

Quick Heal Foundation celebrated 10th anniversary, setting a new benchmark of touching beyond 90+ lakh lives to date.

As the Company enters FY27, it will continue to focus on advancing its AI-driven innovations, strengthening strategic partnerships, and building a more predictable and scalable business. Supported by a strong order pipeline and a well-diversified revenue base, the Company remains confident of delivering sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Quick Heal

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