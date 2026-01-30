Quick Heal Technologies Limited Reports Q3 FY26 Results

- Advertisement -

Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights:

Particulars (₹ Cr) Q3 FY25 Q2 FY26 Q3 FY26 Revenue 70.6 83.5 71.5 EBITDA (3.8) 9.2 0.5 EBITDA Margin -5.3% 11.1% 0.6% PAT 0.1 7.9 6.6 PAT Margin 0.2% 9.5% 9.2%

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman and Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman and Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies Limited commented, “During the quarter, we expanded our portfolio with the launch of Seqrite Digital Risk Protection Service and Seqrite Ransomware Recovery as a Service, further strengthening our focus on enterprise-led cybersecurity solutions. Our alignment with emerging data privacy requirements under the DPDP Act is beginning to translate into early customer traction and a growing pipeline. The Gartner mention, along with continued progress in government and international markets, reinforces our confidence in the direction we are building, even as we remain mindful of headwinds in the consumer business.”

Mr. Ankit Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Mr. Ankit Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited added, “The quarter was impacted by seasonality and softness in the consumer segment, while the enterprise business remained stable. During this period, we saw encouraging traction in enterprise and government-led engagements, including the conversion of a large institutional order, which supports our confidence in the quality of our pipeline. Our continued investments in data privacy and enterprise solutions are beginning to yield results, keeping us focused on disciplined execution and long-term value creation.”

Key Highlights of Q3 FY26:

Seqrite DRPS (Digital Risk Protection Service) and Seqrite RRaaS (Ransomware Recovery as a Service) launched the company’s advanced cybersecurity portfolio.

Released the 3rd edition of the India Cyber Threat Report at the DSCI–AISS, reinforcing the company’s authority in the threat landscape.

Gartner endorsed Seqrite as a Preferred Vendor in the Disinformation Category signifying strength in Seqrite DRPS as well as AntiFraud.AI capabilities.

Onboarded new leaders across Engineering, People & Culture, Marketing, and Delivery & Services to drive the next phase of growth.

Executed a strong, content-led Data Privacy campaign across multiple touchpoints, including 2 physical events, 3 webinars, and scaled digital campaigns.

Seqrite Data Privacy continues to make steady market inroads and strong customer traction.

Launched new version of Quick Heal AV with built-in fraud prevention & SIA (Security Intelligent Assistant), driving in-person partner events across 5 cities, engaging over 1,000 partners to strengthen channel networks.

Steady growth in the government vertical during the quarter.

Quick Heal Academy successfully launched the Cybisec portal, a centralized platform designed to enable scalable cybersecurity and data privacy awareness.

As Quick Heal Technologies Limited moves into Q4 FY26, the company remains committed to driving innovation and delivering value to stakeholders amidst evolving cybersecurity market. With a strong pipeline of enterprise solutions, strengthened leadership, and strategic focus on high-growth verticals like data privacy and government sectors, the company is well-positioned to achieve sustained growth in FY26 and beyond.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Quick Heal

