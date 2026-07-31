Quick Heal Technologies Limited Reports Q1 FY27 Results

- Advertisement -





Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Key Financial Highlights

Particulars (₹ Cr) Q1 FY26 Q4 FY26 Q1 FY27 Revenue 57.2 48.7 45.0 EBITDA (9.7) (29.3) (17.6) EBITDA Margin (17.0%) (60.2%) (39.1%) PAT (5.5) (19.9) (5.3) PAT Margin (9.6%) (40.9%) (11.7%)

Mr. Harish Kumar G S, Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Mr. Harish Kumar G S, Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited said,”We are executing against a clear growth agenda centred on AI-driven cybersecurity, exploring newer offerings, enterprise expansion, and customer-centric innovation. Our priority is to sharpen our go-to-market motion, elevate execution excellence, and enhance agility across the organisation to deliver greater customer value. By combining innovation with disciplined execution, we are strengthening our market position, deepening customer relationships, and building the capabilities required for sustainable long-term growth.”

Mr. Ankit Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Mr. Ankit Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited added, “We continue to maintain a disciplined approach to growth, balancing strategic investments with a strong focus on cash flows and operational efficiency. While consumer demand remains impacted by market headwinds, our focused collections strategy and prudent financial management have helped strengthen business fundamentals. In enterprise, we continue to see encouraging traction, supported by customer wins across high-priority sectors, including Defence, BFSI and IT services. These engagements reinforce our confidence in the market opportunity ahead and our ability to deliver sustainable growth through sharpened execution and customer-centric innovation.”

Strategic Highlights of Q1 FY27 include:

Appointed Harish Kumar G S as the Chief Executive Officer.

as the Chief Executive Officer. Secured a new patent for advanced Network Access Control (NAC) technology.

technology. Joined forces with JISA Softech to strengthen enterprise DPDP compliance through integrated privacy technology.

to strengthen enterprise DPDP compliance through integrated privacy technology. Awarded a multi-year order to secure 1.5 lakh devices from Defence sector.

from Defence sector. Added a significant Seqrite XDR customer in the banking technology sector, reinforcing momentum in critical industries

customer in the banking technology sector, reinforcing momentum in critical industries Awarded an order from one of the largest IT services companies, for our Threat intelligence offering

offering Consumer vertical continued to face market headwinds, with focused efforts on partner credit control.

Seqrite Labs uncovered Operation XENOFISCAL, exposing a Pakistan-linked SideCopy Group deploying persistent XenoRAT against Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance.

As the Company progresses through FY27, it will continue to focus on strengthening its cybersecurity portfolio and delivering value to customers across consumer and enterprise businesses.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Quick Heal

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 118