Quick Heal Technologies Limited Calls Attention to Mobile Malware Bypassing Trusted App-Store Safeguards

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Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, has highlighted that Android threats are evolving to bypass Google Play Store security rules, putting Indian users at risk through fake apps, hidden payload delivery, and permission abuse designed to evade both user suspicion and platform checks.

The warning is based on findings from the India Cyber Threat Report 2026, which shows that the Android threat landscape continued to expand in 2025 with fake and malicious applications hosted on the Google Play Store, along with newer malware families that exploited trust in legitimate app storefronts and official-looking interfaces. The report also notes that mobile threats are becoming increasingly layered, combining social engineering, geo-targeting, and web-based redirects to sidestep traditional review mechanisms.

One of the most concerning trends highlighted in the report is the use of staged delivery chains. Attackers increasingly lure users with apps that appear benign at the point of submission, then activate malicious behaviour later through WebView redirects, external payload downloads, or functionality that only triggers under certain geographies or conditions. In several cases, malware has been observed hiding behind financial, utility, or service-oriented app themes before redirecting users to external APKs or malicious content designed to steal credentials or data.

The report further shows that attackers are not relying only on obvious malware distribution. Instead, they are using trusted channels, fake profiles, cloned brand assets, and carefully timed behavioural triggers to keep malicious apps inside ecosystems long enough to gain downloads and trust. Malware families and fraud apps are increasingly using fake and malicious applications as a delivery vehicle, underscoring how platform safeguards can be bypassed when threat actors combine patience, disguise and infrastructure abuse.

This matters for Indian users because the impact is no longer limited to nuisance advertising or app instability. Malicious mobile apps can steal SMS messages, contact lists, banking credentials, device identifiers and location data, while some campaigns also deploy blackmail, extortion or data resale after the initial infection. Quick Heal said this makes mobile security a frontline concern for consumers, especially as attackers continue to exploit the gap between what users expect from an app store and what malicious developers can still hide inside submissions.

The problem is amplified by the growing sophistication of Android malware delivery. Threat actors are increasingly using techniques such as geo-targeting, conditional activation, hidden web content and staged payload downloads to reduce the chances of detection during app review. In practice, that means a user in India may see a perfectly ordinary app in the store while the malicious behaviour is activated only after installation or only on devices that match a specific profile.

To help consumers stay protected, Quick Heal AntiFraud.AI adds a valuable preventive layer against scam-linked mobile abuse by alerting users to suspicious calls, fraudulent links and harmful app behaviour before a threat escalates. By combining scam awareness with real-time fraud detection, AntiFraud.AI helps users recognize deceptive app-led fraud earlier, especially when mobile malware is paired with financial or credential theft.

Users are advised not to assume that an app is safe simply because it appears in a trusted marketplace. Verification-based defenses matter, but so do user habits, permission discipline and continuous monitoring for suspicious behaviour after installation. Consumers should prefer trusted security tools, keep devices updated, avoid sideloading from unknown sources, and review app permissions carefully before granting access to contacts, SMS, files or accessibility controls.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Quick Heal

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