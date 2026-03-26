Quick Heal Foundation’s Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha Drives Cyber Awareness to Nearly 90% Amongst Students

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Quick Heal Foundation, the CSR arm of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, unveiled “Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha: Future Proof 2025–26” at an exclusive media interaction. Released ahead of the “Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha Awards” scheduled on March 28 in Pune, the report presents the findings of the first comprehensive impact assessment of the Foundation’s flagship cyber awareness program.

The Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha Survey, based on structured pre- and post-assessments, covered 10.4 lakh students across Maharashtra and Karnataka. From this larger pool, a statistically robust sample of 2,18,221 students was selected for detailed analysis. It also presents evidence-based insights into how structured cyber awareness sessions are shaping students’ knowledge, attitudes, and behaviour in the digital world across age groups.

Anchored in the vision of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha focuses on youth development by strengthening cyber awareness, building digital skills, and encouraging responsible online behaviour among young citizens. The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, 5, 8, 9 and 17, helping bridge the digital literacy gap among youth across India. In the period under review, the program reached 32 districts through 5,169 structured awareness sessions, delivered in partnership with 36 educational institutions. Quick Heal Foundation’s broader CSR initiatives in cyber awareness have touched over 80 lakh lives across India.

The Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha Survey shows that post-program awareness levels on key cyber safety concepts are now close to 90%, indicating that students are significantly better equipped to distinguish between safe and unsafe digital practices after attending the sessions. Awareness improved from 43% to 89% among Class 5–7 students, 49% to 90% among Class 8–10 students, and 43% to 90% among college students. 8 out of 10 students expressed a clear intent to practice safer online behavior following the sessions. Early behavioral shifts were also observed, with safe digital practices rising from 39% to 84%, 39% to 82%, and 26% to 89% across the respective cohorts. Subsequently, digital resilience amongst the participants also improved, going from 9% to 86%, 68% to 91%, and 73% to 91% across the respective cohorts.

Ms. Anupama Katkar, Chief of Operational Excellence, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, and Chairperson, Quick Heal Foundation

Ms. Anupama Katkar, Chief of Operational Excellence, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, and Chairperson, Quick Heal Foundation said, “It gives me immense pleasure to share that with Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha, we have, for the first time, gone beyond the numbers of reach to truly understand the depth of change we are creating. The findings of the survey fill me with conviction that the future belongs to a digitally empowered youth. Touching over 80+ lakh young lives is not just a milestone for us; it is a signal that India’s youth is ready to be the first line of defense in a safe digital India. This encourages us to think bigger and work harder towards a vision where every child, in every district, is not just aware but is truly resilient in the online world. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our partners, educational institutions, and state authorities who have walked this journey with us.”

The Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha program aims to foster digital literacy and enhance cyber safety awareness among youth and the wider community. The program empowers students to become Cyber Warriors, enabling them to support their education through the Earn & Learn model while spreading cyber awareness across schools, colleges, and communities. Alongside technical knowledge, participants develop essential life and professional skills such as leadership, communication, teamwork, and project execution, helping them grow not just as learners but as responsible digital citizens.

Beyond cyber awareness, Quick Heal Foundation continues to strengthen its CSR efforts and has successfully implemented initiatives such as Arogya Yan, a mobile medical van that delivers primary healthcare to underserved rural and tribal communities across multiple states. During the COVID-19 period, the Foundation also conducted Arogyam Mansampada, focusing on the mental wellness of students. Through these initiatives, the Foundation has extended meaningful support to underprivileged and tribal communities across the country.

By combining cybersecurity education with healthcare access, the Foundation remains committed to “Securing Futures” for individuals and communities nationwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Quick Heal

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