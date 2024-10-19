Quick Heal Dedicated to Empowering Users with Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions for a Safer Digital Future

- Advertisement -

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is a premier IT security solutions provider, offering products that simplify security management across diverse devices and platforms. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Kailash Katkar, Founder & MD, Quick Heal Technologies shares insights on cybersecurity solutions, data protection, and community engagement initiatives.

What are Quick Heal’s latest comprehensive cybersecurity solutions?

While Quick Heal started primarily with antivirus software, that represents only about ten percent of our current offerings. Our main focus now is on comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. We’re developing a range of products, including endpoint security for enterprise customers, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Host Detection and Response (HDR), data privacy solutions, and various aspects of Zero Trust security.

How does Quick Heal implement innovative Zero Trust solutions?

Zero Trust is crucial in our approach. We’re not just introducing products; we’re creating advanced solutions to address the evolving landscape of cyber threats. This includes Zero Trust Network Access, user access, and Internet access. The cyber threat landscape is shifting; attacks are becoming more personalized and targeted, requiring us to innovate continuously.

How is Quick Heal adapting its product development?

We recognize that traditional antivirus solutions alone aren’t sufficient anymore. As cybercrime becomes more sophisticated, our product solutions, powered by AI and Zero Trust principles, must evolve accordingly. Our focus is on developing proactive solutions that can adapt to unique threats targeting both individuals and businesses.

How is Quick Heal adapting to new data protection regulations?

We began developing data privacy products four years ago to assist the government in designing effective policies. With the DPDP Act now in effect, there’s an increased emphasis on compliance and governance frameworks. Our products are already on the market, helping companies secure their data and meet these new requirements. Many customers have successfully onboarded these solutions.

What social initiatives is Quick Heal undertaking for cybersecurity?

We are actively involved in various social initiatives across India, starting from Pune and expanding into Maharashtra and Gujarat. We believe in giving back to the community and contributing positively to society. Our efforts focus on raising awareness about cybersecurity and promoting safe digital practices among individuals and businesses alike.

