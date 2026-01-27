Quest Global Appoints Richard Bergman as Global Business Head of its Semiconductor Division

- Advertisement -

Quest Global, the world’s largest independent pure-play engineering services company, announced the appointment of Mr. Richard (Rick) Bergman as President & Global Business Head of its Semiconductor vertical.

As the Global Business Head, Rick will focus on shaping the division’s long-term strategy, accelerating revenue growth, and deepening relationships with global customers. His responsibilities include defining a multi-year growth roadmap, supporting clients’ success through high-impact and transformational solutions, especially in AI, automotive, and industrial sectors, and fostering a culture of innovation and operational excellence to meet next-generation engineering demands.

“The semiconductor industry is at a turning point, fueled by AI, system innovation, and shifting supply chains,” says Mr. Ajit Prabhu, Co-Founder and CEO, Quest Global. “Rick is a fantastic addition to our team. He brings incredible leadership across semiconductors and computing, plus a real talent for scaling organizations and building genuine, long-term relationships with customers. Bringing him on board is a clear sign of our commitment to growing this vertical and making sure Quest Global remains a humble, trusted partner for engineering and transformation in this space.”

Mr. Rick Bergman, President & Global Business Head – Semiconductor, Quest Global

“Semiconductors are the foundational enablers of innovation across AI, high-performance computing, automotive, communications, and industrial systems,” said Mr. Rick Bergman, President & Global Business Head – Semiconductor, Quest Global. “What attracted me to Quest Global is the company’s unique combination of deep engineering DNA, global scale, and a long-term partnership mindset with customers. As the industry navigates increasing complexity, my focus will be on helping customers solve their most critical engineering challenges while building a scalable, high-impact business.”

Rick brings more than two decades of leadership experience across semiconductors, computing, graphics, and advanced technology platforms. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Kymeta Corporation. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at AMD, Synaptics, and ATI Technologies. Throughout his career, Rick has led multi-billion-dollar businesses, overseen major acquisitions, and built high-performing global teams.

This appointment underscores Quest Global’s commitment to building category-leading leadership and scaling its Semiconductor business, aligned with evolving customer needs.

