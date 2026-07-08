Qubo Unveils Qubo 2.0 at Connected World 2026

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Qubo, the leading smart devices brand from the Hero Group, unveiled a string of new launches to fortify its range of Security Cameras and Dashcams. These devices will come equipped with Qubo’s latest advancements in artificial intelligence through its proprietary AI Guard technology that aims to redefine the roles and expectations from such cameras. This marks the next phase of the brand’s evolution from one that connects devices to one that proactively protects people, homes, and vehicles in day-to-day life.

The company also announced crossing ₹350 crore in annual revenue in the last fiscal & having sold more than 2.5 million devices since inception – marking a significant achievement for the made-in-India brand.

With the introduction of AI Guard, Qubo has successfully managed to transform security cameras from mere recording devices into active protectors. While conventional cameras are designed to record incidents for later review, Qubo Smart Security Cameras with AI Guard are built to help prevent them in the first place. Powered by advanced AI, they can accurately detect people and threats, automatically trigger loud alarms, securely back up footage to the cloud, and take proactive action when it matters most. The brand announced that AI Guard will now come built into all Qubo Security Cameras and its connected dashcam – Dashcam 4G Live. And over the next few months, the entire range of dashcams will also be upgraded to feature AI Guard.

Mr. Nikhil Rajpal, Founder & CEO, Qubo

Making these announcements at the latest edition of the brand’s flagship experience event Qubo Connected World 2026, Mr. Nikhil Rajpal, Founder & CEO, Qubo shared, “At Qubo, we’ve always believed that technology should solve real-world problems in meaningful ways. The innovations & products unveiled today represent a significant leap in that journey. With AI Guard, Qubo Security Cameras are now designed not just to record, but to protect. So, whether it’s protecting a home or making every drive safer, our focus remains on building products that make every day safer and smoother. Crossing ₹350 crore in annual revenue and reaching over 1.5 million users is a proud milestone for us. It reflects the growing trust in the brand and encourages us to continue delivering better products and experiences for the Indian consumer.”

Further strengthening its leadership in the dashcam segment, Qubo also launched the new Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear Cam), introducing an affordable dual-channel offering to a wider set of consumers. Delivering sharp 2K Quad HD resolution, it combines superior video quality with Qubo’s signature dashcam features, including a Supercapacitor, Collision Detection G-Sensor, and more.

Mr. Ujjwal Munjal, Vice Chairman, Hero Electronix

Mr. Rajpal was joined by Mr. Ujjwal Munjal, Vice Chairman, Hero Electronix “Hero Electronix was founded with the belief that Indian innovation can create world-class technology experiences. Qubo embodies that belief by continually redefining how technology can meaningfully improve everyday life. As the brand evolves from connected devices to AI-powered protection, it marks an important step in our journey to build intelligent products that deliver greater safety, convenience and peace of mind for millions of consumers.”

Together, these announcements reinforce Qubo’s commitment to sustained innovation across its core categories while marking the beginning of its next chapter – where smart devices don’t just connect, but actively protect, reinforcing the brand’s mission of making every day safer and smoother.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Qubo

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