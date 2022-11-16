Qubo, Hero Electronix’s Consumer Technology leg, Launches Dashcam Pro 4K

- Advertisement - -

Post a successful foray into the Auto Tech segment with the launch of the Smart Dashcam, Qubo, Hero Electronix’s consumer technology brand is expanding the portfolio with their latest Dashcam Pro 4K. Aimed at vehicle owners who want to record their journey and relive their memories in Ultra HD resolution, the Dashcam Pro 4K comes equipped with advanced features such as Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a 2.8” LCD Screen to view what is being captured. Along with this, there is an advanced model introduced too which comes with a rear cam for front and back dual recording.

Owing to its differentiating features such as time-lapse, inbuilt GPS, and user-friendly app access, the Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K makes for one of the most feature-packed dashcams in the market. Its ADAS-based features such as Lane departure warning, Forward Vehicle Motion Detection, and Vehicle Ahead alert add an extra layer of security. It also comes equipped with a Sony IMX 415 lens and SIGMASTAR SSC8629G sensor ensuring high-quality video recording even during low light conditions.

Additionally, Qubo offers various recording benefits like Loop recording where old footage is overwritten to save storage space and emergency event recording lock where the video is saved automatically in case of an event. Its Record on Demand feature allows the user to control the recording time, whereas the parking mode can capture events while the car is parked, adding to its overall ease of use. Perfect to capture your next road trip, the Qubo Dashcam 4K comes with an H 265 Codec to help transfer files easily and quickly without compromising on quality. Its user-friendly app, Qubo Pro makes it easy to access videos on the go. The videos can then be shared with your friends and family directly through the app.

Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix said: “After the success, we witnessed foraying into the auto tech segment, we wanted to continue expanding the line with further feature-rich products. The Dashcam Pro 4K is a result of just that. Equipped with the best-in-class features, and superior connectivity, it will be a boon for content creators who wish to record content while traveling and share it with their followers on the go. We are certain that it will be well received by our customers which will result in our overall aim of driving deep tech adoption in India.”

The 4K dashcam has a 2.8 inch LCD screen on the front camera unit, for displaying the live stream. The rear cam variant also contains a secondary camera with 1080p resolution that can be used as a rear cam or as a cabin cam. Both the cameras can be operated in temperatures ranging from -5 Celcius to 65 Celsius making it optimum for Indian conditions. Another common aspect is that they come with LED indicators and are Wifi Compatible.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.