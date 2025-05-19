Qubo expands its Smart Door Lock portfolio, launches new models offering unmatched security for every home

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Qubo, the premium smart devices brand from the Hero Group, announced the addition of 5 new smart door locks to its extensive portfolio of Smart Home products. These include brand new launches in the form of Smart Door Lock Nova, Alpha & Optima along with the 2025 editions of its best-selling models Smart Door Lock Select & Essential.

Already recognized as a leading player in the smart home security market with a range of category-leading products including Smart Door Locks, Smart Security Cameras, Video Doorbells, Qubo through these new launches further fortifies its range of Smart Door Locks available across channels. While Smart Door Lock Nova, Alpha & Optima will be exclusively available within Qubo’s offline retail network – across more than 1500 stores pan-India; Smart Door Lock Select & Essential will continue to retail on all major marketplaces incl. Amazon, Flipkart & the Qubo website.

A Lock for Every Home: Smart Security, Made for India

The new locks build on the existing equity of Qubo Smart Home Security solutions and carry forward the same unique blend of advanced security features, heavy-duty build quality & seamless integration that’s characteristic of all Qubo Smart Door Locks. With varied bolt configurations and compatibility with wooden doors of different thicknesses (ranging from 30 mm to 60 mm), these locks cater to a wide spectrum of homes.

Complete Smart Home Security, the Qubo Way

Qubo’s smart door locks integrate seamlessly with its growing range of smart home security products, including video doorbells and smart security cameras, creating a comprehensive, connected, and secure home ecosystem. Every lock in the Qubo lineup is designed to offer not just security but also the convenience of remote access, real-time alerts, and smart home integration via the Qubo App.

“Home security is not one-size-fits-all. With our wide range of smart door locks, Qubo is ensuring that every homeowner—regardless of their security requirements, door type, or budget—has access to top-class protection,” shared Mr. Nikhil Rajpal, CEO at Qubo. “With innovative features and easy installation, Qubo Smart Door Locks are redefining how India secures its homes.”

Product Highlights

Qubo Smart Door Lock Nova & Select – Designed for uncompromising security, these 2 locks come with five heavy-duty stainless-steel bolts, including a deadbolt, ensuring maximum protection. Combining high performance with premium design, they offer superior safety without compromise. Qubo Smart Door Lock Alpha & Essential – These deliver reliable smart security with multiple locking modes at a budget-friendly price. Both Essential & Alpha are equipped with two sturdy bolts, making them a practical choice for those who need a perfect blend of smart security and affordability. Qubo Smart Door Lock Optima – The ideal choice for those stepping into smart security, Optima is Qubo’s first-ever smart lock that does not require an app—the perfect starter smart door lock. Designed for those new to smart security, this lock features four strong bolts for secure locking without the need for a smartphone connection, making it a simple and intuitive option.

Pricing

Qubo Smart Door Lock Select (2025 edition): ₹22,990 – ₹24,990

Qubo Smart Door Lock Nova: ₹25,990 – ₹27,990

Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential (2025 edition): ₹19,990 – ₹20,990

Qubo Smart Door Lock Alpha: ₹21,990 – ₹22,990

Qubo Smart Door Lock Optima: ₹17,990

Explore the range on – https://www.quboworld.com/smart-locks

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Qubo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 136