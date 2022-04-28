Quantum Showcases New Video Enrichment and Analytics Solution Using AI at NAB 2022 (April 23-27)

- Advertisement -

Quantum Corporation, the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, announced showcased a new solution, which can analyze and enrich video content used in broadcast, post-production, sports, and other media workflows, at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, running April 23-27. The new solution integrates Quantum’s CatDV asset management and automation platform and leverages NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPU infrastructure, and the NVIDIA AI platform. NVIDIA Deepstream, NVIDIA Riva, and NVIDIA Maxine software development kits (SDKs) are part of the NVIDIA AI platform that provides AI and machine learning capabilities to Quantum’s CatDV software.

“Quantum CatDV has been leveraging NVIDIA GPU systems for years as part of our media transformation implementations. With this solution, customers can now add NVIDIA’s world-class, proven AI and ML technologies to their content workflows. The solution serves as a centralized platform to enable users to find the hidden value in content libraries and amplify human curation like never before,” said Mr. Dave Clack, VP&GM, Cloud Software and Analytics, Quantum.

This solution gives customers an on-premises alternative to cloud-delivered AI services that fully utilizes high-performance GPU hardware in a proven asset management and automation platform. Customers can automate common content-tagging and enhancement tasks such as object recognition within video frames, speech-to-text transcription, video and audio super-resolution, and other tools to add valuable metadata to video and image files, saving time and money, and unlocking hidden value in their media content libraries.

This enhanced video enrichment capability was first demonstrated at NVIDIA GTC in March, with an example of a sports broadcaster challenge: find all instances of referee yellow cards across hundreds of hours of soccer footage. Once objects or actions within video frames were identified, this content was then compiled into a ‘supercut’ within CatDV, with fully indexed and correlated timeline markers for human expert review, saving potentially hundreds of hours of work.

“At GTC 2022, NVIDIA named Quantum as an inaugural partner in the NVIDIA AI Accelerated Program, which helps developers build AI applications that customers can deploy with confidence,” said Mr. Kari Briski, VP of software product management, AI and HPC SDKs, NVIDIA. “Quantum’s customers will be able to enjoy world-class AI and ML with this new content enrichment automation solution, powered by NVIDIA.”

The Quantum AI content enhancement automation solution is comprised of:

Quantum CatDV Enterprise with CatDV Automation Workers

AI/ML integration based on NVIDIA DeepStream video analytics, NVIDIA Riva automatic speech recognition and text-to-speech technology, and NVIDIA Maxine video and audio quality enhancement SDKs

NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPU infrastructure pipeline integration for Quantum CatDV proxy generation, transcoding, and AI acceleration

Additional optional custom AI/ML development to meet customer needs or to enable customer’s development teams on the common platform

Quantum StorNext shared file storage environment integration

Optional Quantum NVMe storage to accelerate content movement within the GPU pipeline

Optional Quantum archive to Quantum ActiveScale, Quantum Scalar tape, or S3-compatible storage.

