Quantum Releases F2100 Next-Gen NVMe Storage with the Speed and Capacity

Quantum Corporation announced the availability of the latest generation of its award-winning F-Series portfolio with the release of the Quantum F2100 NVMe storage appliance. The new system provides faster performance and more NVMe storage capacity than previous generations so media and entertainment organizations and corporate video teams can leverage the speed and parallel processing power of NVMe to speed up production workflows, rendering, and video and image processing. The F2100 ships with the latest Quantum block storage software, which introduces a unified user experience across F-Series NVMe storage and H-Series SSD/HDD storage, with many new features to give customers more flexible configuration options and better reporting and monitoring. The F2100 is fully integrated with Quantum Cloud-Based Analytics (CBA) software for proactive system monitoring, and Quantum customers can now access all of these customer applications using the MyQuantum service delivery platform that was recently announced.

Mr. Brian Pawlowski, Sr. VP and chief development officer for Quantum

This leap in performance and capacity – offering up to 50GB/s for multi-client reads, paired with the ability to offer up to 737TB of raw NVMe storage in a single system — will let Quantum’s customers re-architect their workflows in highly demanding media, special effects, life sciences and AI/ML applications. A single system can now easily meet what would have previously required many racks of spinning disk storage systems to achieve. Customers can also use the Quantum StorNext 7 file system pools feature to create drive volumes composed of the F2100 and spinning disk volumes to fine-tune their workflow storage for performance, capacity, and cost, all under a single StorNext 7 namespace. The new Quantum F2100 NVMe storage appliance features include:

Dual-controller architecture on 2U, 24 drive system driven by Quantum’s unified Block Storage platform 2.0 Benchmarked multi-client read performance of up to 55GB/s and write performance of 20GB/s Choice of drive sizes in 24 drive arrays including 15.36TB, 7.68TB, and 3.84 TB for a maximum raw storage capacity of 737.28TB in only 2U Pre-configured RAID 6 volumes for faster deployment Connectivity choice of 8 ports of 100Gb/s Ethernet or 16 ports of 32Gb Fibre Channel Integration with Quantum CBA software for proactive system monitoring And many more new features and enhancements



The Quantum F2100 NVMe storage appliance is available to order immediately from Quantum Value Added Resellers worldwide and will be showcased at the NAB Show in Las Vegas April 23-27 in booths N4109 and N4106.

