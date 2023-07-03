Quantum Integrates Comprehensive Enterprise Backup and Data Protection Portfolio with Latest Veeam Data Platform

- Advertisement - -

Quantum announced the qualification of its comprehensive enterprise backup storage portfolio with the new Veeam® Data Platform, which includes Veeam Backsup & Replication™ (VBR) V12. With this announcement, Quantum now offers a broad portfolio of Veeam Ready storage solutions, giving customers the most choice and security for backing up and protecting data, including:

Quantum ActiveScale TM : Object storage that provides strong cybersecurity through immutable object locking and versioning and eliminates storage management complexity at scale. Quantum integrated Veeam’s new Smart Object Storage API (SOSAPI) into ActiveScale, providing for a more integrated customer experience when using object storage as a primary backup repository. It passed the Veeam Ready qualification.

Object storage that provides strong cybersecurity through immutable object locking and versioning and eliminates storage management complexity at scale. Quantum integrated Veeam’s new Smart Object Storage API (SOSAPI) into ActiveScale, providing for a more integrated customer experience when using object storage as a primary backup repository. It passed the Veeam Ready qualification. Quantum DXi TM : High-performance physical and virtual backup appliances that integrate with the Veeam Data Mover Service (VDMS) to provide fast recovery, deduplication to reduce backup storage costs and replication to enable multi-site protection across edge, core, and cloud. Veeam integrated the DXi platform in Veeam Backup & Replication.

High-performance physical and virtual backup appliances that integrate with the Veeam Data Mover Service (VDMS) to provide fast recovery, deduplication to reduce backup storage costs and replication to enable multi-site protection across edge, core, and cloud. Veeam integrated the DXi platform in Veeam Backup & Replication. Quantum Scalar TapeTM: Low cost, energy-efficient and ultra-secure tape system that provides physically air-gapped storage to protect against ransomware and cyberthreats.

In addition to the products above, the new Quantum MyriadTM all-flash file and object storage platform is designed for rapid recovery of mission-critical data and expected to provide Veeam customers with an additional solution to minimize recovery time objective (RTO) and recovery point objective (RPO). Quantum intends to apply for the Veeam Ready program once it is generally available later this year.

Quantum offers Veeam customers flexibility and choice when designing their backup storage infrastructure, with products that offer fast performance to minimize RTO and RPO, provide lower costs for long-term data archiving, and easy scalability from Terabytes to Exabytes of capacity. These products combine with Veeam to offer multi-layered data protection that strengthens cybersecurity, improves cyber resilience, protects against data loss and disaster, and provides multi-site protection across any environment.

Andreas Neufert, vice president of product management, alliances, for Veeam.

“The new Veeam Data Platform delivers more advanced data security, recovery, and hybrid cloud capabilities than ever,” says Andreas Neufert, vice president of product management, alliances, for Veeam. “Quantum’s enterprise backup solutions leverage the Veeam Data Platform, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication V12, providing best-in-class secure backup and recovery to keep businesses running. Quantum’s broad portfolio of Veeam Ready and Veeam Integrated solutions gives customers options when it comes to the type of solutions they deploy to meet data protection and ransomware recovery needs.”

Bruno Hald, general manager and vice president, secondary storage, for Quantum.

“The integration of the latest Veeam Data Protection platform, including VBR v12, with our enterprise backup solutions delivers a multi-tiered, scalable approach to data protection to mitigate against disaster or loss – aimed at ensuring that businesses can resume normal operations in the shortest amount of time and at the lowest cost,” said Bruno Hald, general manager and vice president, secondary storage, for Quantum.

Quantum’s backup and data protection solutions integrated with Veeam are part of the company’s complete end-to-end portfolio built for any unstructured data need across the enterprise, including high-performance all-flash primary storage, long-term archiving, video surveillance storage, and shared collaboration software.

