Quantum Announces Unified Surveillance Platform (USP) Software Platform for Recording And Storing Video Surveillance Data

- Advertisement -

Quantum Corporation announces the Unified Surveillance Platform (USP), a resilient, flexible, and secure software platform for recording and storing video surveillance data. In addition to introducing this software platform, Quantum is introducing a new line of Smart Network Video Recording Servers (NVRs). The Smart NVRs combine the Quantum Unified Surveillance Platform software with a purpose-built NVR server to create a next-generation, integrated appliance for capturing and recording surveillance video. These new offerings expand Quantum’s video surveillance portfolio which also includes hyperconverged appliances from the recently acquired Pivot3 video surveillance assets, standard NVRs, and long-term retention solutions.

The Quantum USP software simplifies video recording infrastructure and lowers total cost of ownership by consolidating the server’s compute, storage, and networking resources into a single unified and scalable system that hosts video management system (VMS) and other common security applications. Quantum USP software runs on any standard server to give security integrators flexibility in the server hardware they use and provides them with a path to subscription-based revenue and managed services with a simple, convenient subscription licensing model. In addition, Quantum’s new Smart NVR can run multiple physical security applications–unlike other NVRs–on a single server to reduce costs and complexity for security integrators and their customers. These new offerings broaden Quantum’s end-to-end portfolio of solutions for capturing, storing, analyzing, and retaining video surveillance data.

“With the strategic acquisitions of Pivot3’s surveillance business and EnCloudEn’s hyper-converged software last year, we extended our customer and system integrator base and go-to-market offerings with field-proven technology for mission-critical surveillance workloads,” Ross Fujii, general manager, strategic markets, for Quantum. “I’m encouraged by the momentum we are seeing in this business and the opportunity for growth in video surveillance data management. We are bringing even more differentiated value to market with our USP software optimized for video data and Smart NVRs, both offered in flexible consumption models that provide systems integrators and customers the convenience and choice they desire.”

Rommel Roberts, CEO of ReddWare

“We chose to partner with Quantum because they offer best-in-class software for video surveillance storage that we believe will revolutionize the industry with its ingest capability, resilience and ability to run on any server,” said Rommel Roberts, CEO of ReddWare, a manufacturer of hardware solutions specifically for the needs of the surveillance and physical security industry. “As a hardware manufacturer that has our roots in system integration, we offer unique expertise and hardware designed for the needs of system integrators and their customers. Our experience and purpose-built hardware combined with Quantum’s USP software solves their challenges of storing, managing, retaining video surveillance data for any requirement.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/962524342