Qualcomm Takes Spatial Computing into the AI Era with Snapdragon Reality Elite

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Qualcomm Technologies Inc. announced at Augmented World Expo the Snapdragon® Reality Elite Platform, designed to power immersive spatial computing experiences with stunning visual fidelity and deeply integrated on-device AI across a spectrum of form factors. It will power high-performance all-in-one video-see-through (VST) headsets and lightweight tethered optical-see-through (OST).

Mr. Ziad Asghar, Senior Vice President and General Manager of XR, Wearables and Personal AI

“XR adoption continues to expand, with more than 60 million devices2 already in market and growing momentum across industries.” said Mr. Ziad Asghar, Senior Vice President and General Manager of XR, Wearables and Personal AI. “As more advanced and integrated XR platforms are developed, demand is increasing for XR technologies that deliver higher performance, greater intelligence, and improved power efficiency. Snapdragon Reality Elite is designed to meet those demands with powerful on-device AI, enabling faster, longer-lasting, and more immersive experiences, and reinforcing our leadership in VR and MR as we build purpose-built XR chipsets from the ground up.”

Designed for Generative AI

Snapdragon Reality Elite is designed to deliver advanced on-device AI performance, up to 48 TOPS, supporting large language and vision models that unlock a new class of generative XR experiences. These capabilities enable everything from photorealistic avatars with Gaussian Splatting and LLM-based agents to real-time large vision model (LVM)–driven object generation that brings dynamic digital content into the user’s environment. These AI features also allow XR experiences to respond in real time, with greater contextual awareness and more natural interaction. Additionally, Snapdragon Reality Elite enhances head and hand tracking and supports see-through features, helping users engage more seamlessly with both digital content and the world around them.

Snapdragon’s XR Superpowers

Snapdragon Reality Elite delivers up to 60% higher GPU performance, up to 30% increase in CPU performance, and up to 160% higher NPU performance1, giving developers greater flexibility to push immersive XR experiences further, including with richer visuals, faster responding interactions, and more complex mixed reality scenarios. These added gains support demanding use cases such as immersive content viewing, mixed reality applications, and real-time spatial perception, while maintaining power efficiency designed for comfortable, extended wear.

The platform supports visuals up to 4.4K per eye at 90 frames per second, enabling sharper detail, smoother motion, and improved color fidelity. Enhancements to video see-through (VST) reduce latency and improve image quality, helping digital content blend more naturally with the physical world. These advances are enabled by IP hardening, including the EVA block, which provides hardware acceleration for demanding computer vision workloads.

These performance and graphics improvements are paired with increased power efficiency, delivering up to 20% longer battery life1 at the same workload and up to 12 degrees Celsius cooler chipset under load. This enables lighter, cooler headsets and tethered glasses that can be worn comfortably for extended periods.

Snapdragon is Powering the XR Ecosystem

Snapdragon platforms sit at the heart of the XR ecosystem, including Android XR, providing the performance, efficiency, and AI capabilities that power a diverse range of headsets and glasses from leading OEMs and partners. Snapdragon Reality Elite continues this momentum, serving today as a foundational platform for XREAL Project Aura, launching later this year, and Play for Dream’s upcoming device, with additional products expected to follow.

Mr. Chi Xu, Co-founder and CEO of XREAL

“XREAL Project Aura represents a new benchmark for optical see-through XR glasses, bringing powerful AI-driven experiences to both work and everyday life,” said Mr. Chi Xu, Co-founder and CEO of XREAL. “Snapdragon Reality Elite is a foundational part of this achievement, delivering the performance, efficiency, and advanced on-device AI capabilities required to realize our vision for next-generation XR. From developers who demand more headroom to consumers who expect seamless, premium experiences, Snapdragon Reality Elite enables Project Aura to excel.”

Mr. Huang Feng, Founder of Play For Dream

“Play for Dream is excited to adopt Snapdragon Reality Elite for our next generation of immersive devices,” said Mr. Huang Feng, Founder of Play For Dream. “The platform gives us the performance and efficiency we need to advance high-quality XR experiences.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Qualcomm

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