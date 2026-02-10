Qualcomm Reinforcing India’s Key Role in Global Engineering Operations

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the successful tape-out of its 2nm semiconductor design, marking a significant moment in advanced semiconductor design and reinforcing the company’s deep commitment to supporting India’s rapidly expanding semiconductor ecosystem. This achievement reflects the strength of Qualcomm’s Global engineering capabilities collaboratively with engineering development centers in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, representing one of the company’s most advanced and skilled development footprints globally, as well as its largest engineering workforce outside the United States.

The milestone underscores India’s emergence as a critical hub for cutting-edge semiconductor development and showcases Qualcomm’s long-term investment in building and accelerating the nation’s semiconductor landscape.

The milestone was recently showcased at the Qualcomm Bengaluru facility during the visit of Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT. His presence emphasized India’s growing importance in global semiconductor innovation and Qualcomm’s pivotal role in driving this momentum forward, reflecting the government’s sustained, ecosystem driven push to strengthen domestic chip design capabilities and nurture an indigenous semiconductor talent pipeline.

Qualcomm’s presence in India spans more than 20 years of continuous investment, during which the company has built one of its largest engineering development capabilities outside the United States. With deep capabilities across wireless, compute, AI, and system‑level engineering, Qualcomm continues to strengthen its long‑standing commitment to India’s technology growth and innovation journey.

The successful 2nm tape‑out further underscores this commitment, highlighting India’s expanding role in shaping global semiconductor innovation. Qualcomm Technologies engineering teams in India contribute across design implementation, validation, AI optimization, system integration, support optimizing architecture and platforms defined by Qualcomm’s global teams, that power platforms and products used by billions of people worldwide. This milestone reaffirms Qualcomm’s dedication to advancing India’s semiconductor ecosystem and supporting the nation’s ambition to become a global semiconductor hub.

“India is increasingly at the center of how advanced semiconductor technologies are being designed for the future,” said Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT. “Seeing Qualcomm’s work here, its engineering strength, deep design capabilities, and long-standing commitment to India, is truly impressive. Milestones like this demonstrate how far India’s design ecosystem has come and align strongly with our vision of building a globally competitive semiconductor industry”.

Shri Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT and CEO, India Semiconductor Mission said, “India’s Semiconductor Mission is progressing with strong momentum, supported by a strengthening design ecosystem and sustained industry participation. Investments in advanced engineering and R&D capabilities are important to building long-term semiconductor capacity in the country. Qualcomm’s long-term commitment to India reflects the growing depth of India’s semiconductor design ecosystem and contributes to India’s broader ambition of becoming a globally competitive hub for semiconductor innovation.”

Mr. Srini Maddali, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited

“This achievement is a testament to the strength and depth of our engineering teams in India,” said Mr. Srini Maddali, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited. “Working closely with global program and architecture teams on advanced semiconductor design requires the very best talent, and our India teams consistently deliver at a global standard. We collaborate closely with multiple stakeholders in India and around the world, who are driving ambitious digital transformation journeys. India continues to be integral part to our global engineering roadmap, and this milestone reflects the exceptional capability and impact of our engineering workforce here.”

Mr. Shashi Reddy, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited

“Qualcomm’s R&D centers in India are contributing across multiple layers of system design, from architecture to implementation, software platforms, and use‑case optimization,” said Mr. Shashi Reddy, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited. “In the era of AI, we support the development and optimization of real‑ world use cases as part of Qualcomm’s global programs. This milestone reflects how India’s engineering talent is helping accelerate innovation.

Mr. Mahesh Moorthy, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited

“Connectivity is foundational to the transformation we are seeing across industries,” said Mr. Mahesh Moorthy, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited. “Our teams in India play a key role in driving this convergence of hardware, software, and intelligent connected systems within our global engineering model. We are supporting the development of platforms that deliver seamless, high‑performance connected experiences, enabling the next wave of digital transformation.”

Mr. Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India

“This milestone reflects over two decades of Qualcomm’s commitment to India, investing in talent, building advanced engineering capabilities, and operating at a scale that enables us to support our stakeholders in their digital transformation journeys,” said Mr. Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India. “India today plays a key role in how we support the design, development, and delivery of next‑generation technologies for the world. The innovation being developed here is helping shape the future of connectivity, computation, and intelligent systems globally.”

The Qualcomm Bengaluru campus serves as a key engineering center for development across next-generation wireless, AI, compute, and system-level technologies. The latest achievement further reinforces Qualcomm’s long-term commitment to building in India for the world, aligned with the country’s broader semiconductor and technology ambitions.

