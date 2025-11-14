Qualcomm Launches Dragonwing IQ-X Series – Transforming Industrial PCs and Edge Intelligence

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ-X Series, offering next-generation industrial-grade processors engineered for PLCs, advanced HMIs, edge controllers, panel PCs and box PCs. Designed for harsh operating conditions, it comes in a ruggedized package and provides extensive peripheral support for easy integration with diverse industrial equipment and flexible deployment across applications. The IQ-X series also brings rich multimedia capabilities in a power-efficient design.

Mr. Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

“With the Dragonwing IQ‑X Series, we’re bringing the Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU’s best-in-class single and multithread performance to the heart of the industrial PC, enabling smarter factories, more capable and faster edge controllers on the factory floor,” stated Mr. Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The Dragonwing IQ‑X Series gives OEMs and ODMs a superior platform to build on for years while reducing complexity and reducing time to market.”

Helping to Meet the Demands of Modern Industry

The Dragonwing IQ-X Series is built to address the demanding needs of industrial OEMs and ODMs, delivering best-in-class single and multithread compute performance, long life-cycle support, advanced security features, superior connectivity and industry leading power efficiency. At its core is the Qualcomm Oryon CPU, a custom-designed processor built on advanced 4nm process technology, offering scalable configurations from 8 to 12 high-performance cores and up to 45 TOPS of AI performance. The Dragonwing IQ-X Series supports industrial-grade temperature range (-40°C to 105°C) for use in rugged and harsh environments.

The Dragonwing IQ-X Series supports industry-standard COM module form-factors for drop-in replacement on existing carrier boards along with an evaluation kit, enabling scalable solutions across diverse industry segments. This supports customer experiences through broad compatibility with standard hardware peripherals and bridge chips used in the industry. This platform comes with support for a range of industry-leading software, middleware, and applications on Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC, including Qt, CODESYS, EtherCAT, and other powerful tools that enhance flexibility, performance, and integration across industrial applications.

Industrial solutions can also now take advantage of the NPU for AI applications through the Qualcomm® AI Software Stack and common runtimes such as ONNX and PyTorch. The Dragonwing IQ-X Series delivers essential AI infrastructure for Industrial automation, enabling easy AI model porting and application development for critical use cases including predictive maintenance, condition-based monitoring, and defect detection. With the Dragonwing IQ-X Series, industrial partners gain a superior foundation for deploying intelligent edge solutions at scale.

Accelerating Time-to-Market for OEMs and ODMs

The Dragonwing IQ-X Series is engineered for rapid customization and scalability, simplifying design for rugged systems and reducing bill-of-materials by eliminating the need for external AI or multimedia modules. Its flexible architecture and long-term availability empower OEMs and ODMs to deliver configurable, high-value platforms for factory automation, robotics, and intelligent edge systems—to deliver configurable, rugged, and high-performance platforms for factory automation. Leading OEMs including Advantech, congatec, NEXCOM, Portwell, Inc., SECO, and Tria, are the first to adopt this platform with commercial devices expected to be announced in the coming months.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Qualcomm

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 124