Qualcomm and Other Industry Leaders Commit to 6G Trajectory Towards Commercialization Starting from 2029 Onwards

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced a new strategic coalition with leading industry partners to accelerate the development and global deployment of 6G. Revealed at MWC Barcelona 2026, the collaboration establishes a clear, milestone-driven roadmap focused on delivering 6G commercial systems starting from 2029 onwards.

Global partners supporting this coalition include Airtel, Amazon, Asus, BT Group, Cisco, Dell, e&, Ericsson, FPT Corporation, Fujitsu/1finity, Google, HP, HPE, HUMAIN, KDDI, KT, Lenovo, LG Electronics, LG Uplus, Meta, Microsoft, Motorola, NEC Corporation, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Reliance Jio, Samsung Electronics, Sharp, SK Telecom, Snap, Inc., Stellantis, Swisscom, Tejas Networks, Telstra, TIM Group, T-Mobile, Viettel Group, VNG, and YTL. Read global partner executive quotes here.

6G is being designed as an AI-native system that builds upon three key pillars: connectivity, wide-area sensing, and high-performance compute. These next generation networks will feature new and advanced capabilities, including intelligent radios with integrated wide-area sensing capabilities, virtualized and cloud RAN with high-performance and energy efficient compute, AI-based network autonomy, as well as edge and centralized data centers for entirely new AI workloads.

6G systems will enable higher levels of efficiency and performance for telecommunication applications, new agentic consumer and enterprise devices, and new classes of AI-enabled services, ranging from context-relevant data, low-altitude aerial and terrestrial traffic management, data insights and analytics at scale, and many more. 6G is a generational opportunity for the transformation and growth of the telecom sector enabled by the combination of wireless, efficient computing and AI.

“6G is more than the next step in wireless evolution. It is the foundation for an AI-native future that distributes intelligence across devices, the edge, and the cloud, and transforms network providers into AI-driven enterprises,” said Mr. Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “Having led multiple generations of global wireless innovation, Qualcomm brings deep expertise and capabilities to the development and commercialization of 6G. As with every wireless transition, success will depend on strong and dedicated partnerships, shared purpose and joint innovation. This group of industry leaders is making a united commitment to invest and innovate to deliver on a common 6G vision, with the rollout from 2029 onwards.”

The collaboration focuses on three core architectural domains: devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure. The companies participating in this effort are committed to a shared objective to advance 6G as an intelligent, AI-native device and network platform. This includes driving timely development of essential 6G standards, early system validation, demonstration of 6G spec-compliant pre-commercial devices and networks in 2028, establishing a common industry benchmark for 6G readiness, and initial rollout of global and interoperable commercial 6G systems starting from 2029 onwards. Together, the members will also build capabilities for new business models and services to accelerate adoption and create value across the 6G ecosystem.

Qualcomm’s longstanding role in developing and contributing to global wireless standards with its partners is central to the initiative. Through active participation across standards bodies and early technology development, Qualcomm and its partners will help drive the technical foundation required to scale 6G from concept to commercialization.

Other partners aligned with this effort include Alibaba, Aramco, Chery Automobile, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, Geely Auto, GWM, Honor, Hyundai, Leap Motor, Li Auto, Oppo, NIO, SAIC Motor, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Xpeng.

Visitors at MWC Barcelona 2026 can witness the 6G transformation in real time at the Qualcomm Booth 3E10 located in hall 3. The booth will feature 6G breakthroughs and demonstrations; for details, read the blog from John Smee, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

