Q4’25 x86 Processor Shipment Report – AMD statement

Mercury released the fourth quarter report of 2025, noting AMD closed the year with a record 41.3% server revenue share based on accelerated EPYC adoption across cloud and enterprise, as well as ongoing client gains to 42.6% desktop revenue share, driven by Ryzen demand. These meaningful share gains across every major compute segment underscore strong execution and customer confidence in AMD’s leadership products across the data center and client businesses.

Full details below but please contact Dean at Mercury Research if additional details are required.

Server revenue share increased 4.9% points Y/Y and 1.8% points Q/Q to a record 41.3%.

Client revenue share increased 7.4% points Y/Y and 3.0% points Q/Q to 31.2%. Desktop revenue share increased 14.6% points Y/Y and 1.6% points Q/Q to 42.6%. Notebook revenue share increased 3.3% points Y/Y and 3.3% points Q/Q to 24.9%.

Overall revenue share increased 6.8% Y/Y and 2.9% points Q/Q to 35.4%.

AMD Share Summary 2025 Q4 2025 Q3 2024 Q4 Unit Share Revenue Share* Current Quarter Prior Quarter Year Ago Quarter Change (points) Change (points) Unit Revenue Share Unit Revenue Share Unit Revenue Share Q/Q Y/Y Q/Q Y/Y Share Share Share Server 28.8% 41.3% 27.8% 39.5% 25.7% 36.4% + 1.0 + 3.1 + 1.8 + 4.9 Desktop 36.4% 42.6% 33.6% 41.0% 26.9% 28.0% + 2.8 + 9.5 + 1.6 + 14.6 Mobile 26.0% 24.9% 21.9% 21.6% 23.8% 21.6% + 4.1 + 2.2 + 3.3 + 3.3 Total Client 29.2% 31.2% 25.4% 28.2% 24.6% 23.8% + 3.8 + 4.6 + 3.0 + 7.4 Total CPU 29.2% 35.4% 25.6% 32.5% 24.7% 28.6% + 3.6 + 4.5 + 2.9 + 6.8 *Note – Revenue share calculated by AMD based on Mercury data

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

