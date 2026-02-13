Friday, February 13, 2026
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop News

Q4’25 x86 Processor Shipment Report – AMD statement

By NCN News Network
0
109
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -Image 2
- Advertisement -

Mercury released the fourth quarter report of 2025, noting AMD closed the year with a record 41.3% server revenue share based on accelerated EPYC adoption across cloud and enterprise, as well as ongoing client gains to 42.6% desktop revenue share, driven by Ryzen demand. These meaningful share gains across every major compute segment underscore strong execution and customer confidence in AMD’s leadership products across the data center and client businesses.

Full details below but please contact Dean at Mercury Research if additional details are required. 

  • Server revenue share increased 4.9% points Y/Y and 1.8% points Q/Q to a record 41.3%.
  • Client revenue share increased 7.4% points Y/Y and 3.0% points Q/Q to 31.2%.
    • Desktop revenue share increased 14.6% points Y/Y and 1.6% points Q/Q to 42.6%.
    • Notebook revenue share increased 3.3% points Y/Y and 3.3% points Q/Q to 24.9%.
  • Overall revenue share increased 6.8% Y/Y and 2.9% points Q/Q to 35.4%.
AMD Share Summary2025 Q42025 Q32024 Q4Unit ShareRevenue Share*
Current QuarterPrior QuarterYear Ago QuarterChange (points)Change (points)
UnitRevenue ShareUnitRevenue ShareUnitRevenue ShareQ/QY/YQ/QY/Y
ShareShareShare
Server28.8%41.3%27.8%39.5%25.7%36.4%+ 1.0+ 3.1+ 1.8+ 4.9
Desktop36.4%42.6%33.6%41.0%26.9%28.0%+ 2.8+ 9.5+ 1.6+ 14.6
Mobile26.0%24.9%21.9%21.6%23.8%21.6%+ 4.1+ 2.2+ 3.3+ 3.3
Total Client29.2%31.2%25.4%28.2%24.6%23.8%+ 3.8+ 4.6+ 3.0+ 7.4
Total CPU29.2%35.4%25.6%32.5%24.7%28.6%+ 3.6+ 4.5+ 2.9+ 6.8
*Note – Revenue share calculated by AMD based on Mercury data

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 126
- Advertisement -
spot_img
Previous article
ASUS Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 along with new Vivobook lineup Are Now Available for Sale in India
Next article
Gartner Predicts That by 2028 Misconfigured AI Will Shut Down National Critical Infrastructure in a G20 Country
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative