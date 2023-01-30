PV Lumens and Digifort Partner to Offer Video Surveillance Solutions in India

- Advertisement - -

PV Lumens LLP, a rapidly growing distributor of safety, security, connectivity, and productivity solutions, has partnered with Digifort, a leader in video management systems to offer their surveillance solutions in India. Headquartered in Brazil with worldwide presence, Digifort specializes in video surveillance software and video monitoring intelligence. Under the partnership, PV Lumens will offer Digifort’s flagship Open Platform Video Management Solutions (VMS) to enterprise customers.

VMS offers the highest quality video monitoring and management software while providing tailor-made features for a wide range of applications. PV Lumens and Digifort will focus on solution selling through extensive product training, sales and technical support to system integration partners and joint marketing to drive a higher success rate in winning and delivering solutions to target industries.

Tooma Chong – Director of Digifort

Commenting on the partnership, Tooma Chong – Director of Digifort, said, “In our market, a good partnership is not only beneficial to both companies but ultimately their customers, through increased knowledge, expanded product offerings, and improved customer service. Our strength first and foremost is the compatibility of the two companies’ values and business goals, and our partnership will help us to achieve our strategic objectives and growth plans. Together we will help revolutionize the video surveillance market and we are confident in our partner’s ability to successfully represent and promote Digifort and our potential.”

Chaman Pansari, Director, PV Lumens

Chaman Pansari, Director, PV Lumens, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Digifort to offer their cutting-edge video surveillance software and video monitoring intelligence solutions in India. This partnership enhances our security portfolio and enables us to penetrate the thriving security and surveillance industry. We will focus on solution selling through extensive product training, sales and training support and joint marketing to deliver the complete solution suite to our partners and customers.”

