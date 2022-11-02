Push Beyond the Limits! Go XMP DDR5-8333 with GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Motherboards

- Advertisement - -

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, announced that Z790 AORUS TACHYON pushes the envelope of memory performance to XMP DDR5-8333 and DDR5-9300 O.C. with air cooling. On top of that, the phenomenal performance of XMP DDR5-8000 on Z790 AORUS XTREME and Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboards proves the enhancements from hardware to firmware including top-quality components, new generation Shielded Memory Routing design, and High Bandwidth of BIOS setting greatly improve memory stability and performance.

Enhanced by the new generation Shielded Memory Routing and low signal-loss PCB design, GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON, Z790 AORUS XTREME, and Z790 AORUS MASTER can effectively reduce the internal and external signal loss or interference, which ensures blasting-fast DDR5 memory speed. In addition, the abundant BIOS setting of DDR5 Memory Upgrade and XMP 3.0 User Profile lead to the breakthrough performance of memories.

Meanwhile, GIGABYTE’s exclusive High Bandwidth feature can further raise total bandwidth on XMP memories to provide superior memory performance without changing the memory clock. Enhanced with top-quality materials, exclusive hardware design and BIOS settings, GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS XTREME and Z790 AORUS MASTER unleash a new level of performance with XMP DDR5-8000, while Z790 AORUS TACHYON achieves the breakthrough performance of XMP DDR5-8333 and DDR5-9300 O.C. by air cooling with its exclusive O.C. kit. This demonstrates the superior quality and ultimate performance of GIGABYTE motherboards.

Z790 AORUS TACHYON: GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON is designed by well-known overclockers exclusively for overclocking. With the consistency from GIGABYTE’s widely recognized durability and stability, Z790 AORUS TACHYON provides comprehensive power management through its advanced direct VRM power design, as well as the full-coverage thermal design of MOS area to significantly improve heat dissipation. Meanwhile, the built-in overclocking kit design on the motherboard provides shortcut keys, toggle switches, and voltage detection functions which many overclockers use for overclocking adjustment. This allows more convenient tweaking for overclockers to break the limit with ease.

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS XTREME and Z790 AORUS MASTER: GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS XTREME and Z790 AORUS MASTER are exclusively designed for the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. Featuring up to 20+1+2 phases of digital power VRM design with each phase holding up to 105 amps and Fins-Array III heatsink design, these motherboards are geared with the best power design and thermal management to unleash the extreme performance and optimized overclocking experience on the new generation multi-core K series Intel Core processors. The optimized hardware and firmware design delivers more stable signals to memory and enables users to easily boost XMP and overclocking performance. Z790 AORUS XTREME and Z790 AORUS MASTER provide users ultra-durable motherboards with premium compatibility, breakthrough performance, and low temperature through the optimized power supply, heat dissipation, and expansions. Featuring premium components and notable tuning function, these motherboards boost the overall and overclocking performance of CPU and memories.

