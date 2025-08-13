PureSoftware, a Happiest Minds Company, Secures Two Honors at IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2025 for Arttha’s Excellence in Digital Lending and Wallet Innovation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

PureSoftware, a fully owned subsidiary of Happiest Minds, is proud to announce that its flagship digital banking platform, Arttha, has won two top honors at the prestigious IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2025. Arttha was recognized as the Functional Area Winner in Digital Wallet for G-Money Financial Services,a wholly-owned subsidiary of GCB Bank (one of the largest banks in Ghana),and as the Regional Winner for Africa for EcoCash, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for global banks and fintechs.

Arttha, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted digital banking platform. It offers digital banking solutions in Digital Lending, Payments, Retail & SME Banking, Core Banking, BNPL, and Agency Banking. With its cloud-native architecture, Arttha helps banks and fintechs increase revenue, expand services, and improve access to financial products.

Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, Happiest Minds Technologies

Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “We’re thrilled to see Arttha’s transformational work being recognized at a global platform. These awards are a testament to the innovation and customer-centricity that define the joint vision of Happiest Minds and PureSoftware.”

With its cloud-native architecture, Arttha helps financial enterprises across Africa and other high-growth markets accelerate growth and digital transformation. GCB Bank adopted Arttha for an omnichannel wallet platform offering secure access to diverse financial services. EcoCash uses Arttha for instant micro-loans, supporting financial inclusion.

Mr. Munyaradzi Nhamo, Managing Director, EcoCash shares, “By leveraging PureSoftware’s Arttha platform, we’ve built a best-in-class digital lending solution that enables seamless credit access for customers while driving greater efficiency and business growth for our teams.”

Mr. Ebo Richardson, Principal Lead, G-Money Financial Services

Mr. Ebo Richardson, Principal Lead, G-Money Financial Services further shares, “PureSoftware’s digital wallet platform (Arttha) matches our business objectives well. It has provided us with a good basis for us to develop and avail a compelling set of scalable digital payments solutions for our customers.”

Mr. Manish Sharma, CEO, PureSoftware

Mr. Manish Sharma, CEO, PureSoftware expressed, “Winning prestigious awards for projects that are making real impact on the ground is deeply rewarding. At PureSoftware, we are driven by purpose-led innovation, and Arttha continues to deliver scalable and inclusive digital banking solutions to address both current and future banking needs.”

Hosted by IBS Intelligence, the IBSi Digital Banking Awards celebrate innovation, excellence, and measurable impact in banking and fintech, serving as a global benchmark for digital transformation success.

Mr. Nikhil Gokhale, Director- Research & Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence

Mr. Nikhil Gokhale, Director- Research & Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence said, “Congratulations to PureSoftware on securing two wins at the IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2025, in partnership with EcoCash and G-Money. These accolades- spanning both regional and functional categories reflect PureSoftware’s growing role in supporting digital banking initiatives across diverse markets.”

These awards acknowledge Arttha’s role in delivering scalable digital solutions that streamline operations, cut time to market, and offer modern financial services.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PureSoftware

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 209