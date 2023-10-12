Pure Storage Ushers in the Next Generation of Storage as-a-Service and Data Resilience

- Advertisement - -

Pure Storage® advanced its Evergreen® portfolio with the introduction of a first-of-its-kind commitment to pay its customers’ power and rack space costs for the Evergreen//One™ Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) and Evergreen//Flex™ subscriptions. Pure Storage also unveiled new No Data Migration, Zero Data Loss, and Power and Space Efficiency guarantees, coupled with flexible upgrades and financing, across the Evergreen portfolio.

Pure Storage also announced critical new data resilience offerings, including the introduction of Pure Protect™//DRaaS, a unique Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution, and scalable AI-powered storage services via its Pure1® management platform to global enterprises.

With the introduction of consumption-based disaster recovery via Pure Protect, a unique data resilience scoring system via the AI-powered Pure1 management platform, and updates to Evergreen subscriptions that include a new Paid Power and Rack commitment, Pure Storage enables enterprises to adopt a complete, end-to-end storage strategy that assures data resilience, reduces labor costs, accelerates sustainability initiatives and delivers unrivaled TCO benefits.

Industry Significance:

Next Generation StaaS

For years the legacy Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) vendors have packaged the same CapEX solutions on an OpEx basis, ignoring what it means to deliver a true service. What enterprises want from STaaS are SLA-based outcomes that not only optimize IT budgets and spending but also optimize labor, while furthering security, sustainability and agility goals.

Pure Storage first disrupted the storage ownership experience with the introduction of its Evergreen architecture in 2015 and has since grown its storage subscription portfolio to meet each customer where they are. In 2018, Pure Storage launched Evergreen//One, the industry’s first true enterprise STaaS offering, delivered and managed via unique SLAs and guarantees. In 2022, Pure Storage introduced Evergreen//Flex, combining storage ownership with fleet-level consumption economics. With relentless innovation, Pure Storage continues to push the boundaries of what enterprises expect from their storage experience.

Today’s announcement represents the next major evolution in enterprise STaaS. As the most energy efficient technology in the market – helping customers achieve up to 85% reduction in energy use and carbon emissions and up to 95% less rack space than competing offerings – Pure Storage again disrupts the market with a commitment to pay its customers’ power and rack space costs, aligning TCO savings and long-term efficiency goals.

Data Resiliency

The rate of devastating ransomware attacks and the increasing frequency of natural disasters are upending business continuity more often each day. While many organizations recognize the importance of a disaster recovery (DR) plan, current DR solutions on the market are complex, expensive and disruptive. Likewise, the current energy crisis, new environmental regulations, and ethical imperatives to improve corporate sustainability have led companies to set ambitious net-zero goals, but reckoning with the typical data center’s power demands has remained challenging. And with digitization as scale and data proliferation and fragmentation, end-to-end operations management further aggravates the skill and budget shortages for IT.

Prakash Darji, VP and GM, Digital Experience Business Unit, Pure Storage

“With the expansion of Pure’s Evergreen portfolio and new data resiliency services, we continue to challenge the status quo of enterprise Storage as-a-Service, yet again delivering industry-first guarantees and AI-powered services to solve problems for our customers. As enterprises feel increased pressures to maximize resource and energy efficiency and to safeguard their data from disaster, we are providing them with unparalleled levels of resiliency and efficiency all through a simple and smart services platform.” – Prakash Darji, VP and GM, Digital Experience Business Unit, Pure Storage

Scott Sinclair, Practice Director, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

“Today, business success goes hand-in-hand with environmental responsibility. The introduction of a Paid Power and Rack commitment stretches the limits of innovation in the antiquated enterprise storage market. The latest Evergreen enhancements successfully balances enterprise requirements to make progress towards achieving critical ESG and net zero goals using incentives, while establishing peace of mind when it comes to data loss – all in support of impactful business outcomes.” – Scott Sinclair, Practice Director, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Pure Storage

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.