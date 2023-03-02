Pure Storage Ushers in the New Era of Unstructured Data Storage with FlashBlade//E

- Advertisement - -

Pure Storage, announced FlashBlade//E, a scale-out unstructured data repository built to handle exponential data growth with the industry leading energy efficiency. At an acquisition cost competitive with disk and much lower operational costs, the introduction of FlashBlade//E means that customers no longer need to settle for disk.

FlashBlade//E provides a better way to manage unstructured data growth efficiently, reliably, and sustainably with a best-in-class user experience and economics that enable customers to eliminate the last remnants of disk in their data center.

FlashBlade//E is offered at under $0.20 per GB including three years of service. The platform starts at 4PB and scales from there with reliable performance. FlashBlade//E consumes up to 5x less power than the disk-based systems it will replace. The larger the system the greater the efficiency, helping organizations achieve their increasingly critical sustainability goals. Simplicity, reliability, and a non-disruptive future: FlashBlade//E is built to flex and grow on demand with 10-20x more reliability than hard disk based systems and evolving without disruption or forklift upgrades. With cloud-like simplicity, flexibility and predictable performance, remains simple to manage at any scale.

In addition to traditional purchase, customers will have the option to deploy FlashBlade//E through the new Efficiency service tier of Pure Storage Evergreen//One Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) subscription, providing pay-as-you-goeconomics and a cloud experience with the control of on-premises deployment.

For global organizations, unstructured data capacity is expected to grow by 10x before 2030. For large-capacity, price-sensitive workloads that use current disk-based storage solutions, this growth is unsustainable. Disk-based systems are a burden on many enterprises’ IT teams and budgets as they are challenging to manage, require massive amounts of power, take up large amounts of space and their components fail too often, causing disruption and risking valuable data. Ultimately, this diminishes the ability to derive business value from data. While modern file and object storage solutions are capable of addressing many of these challenges, they haven’t been a viable option for large unstructured data repositories that are price-sensitive – until now.

“With FlashBlade//E, we’re realizing our founder’s original vision of the all-flash data center. Forwork loads where flash was once price-prohibitive, we are thrilled to provide customers the major benefits Pure delivers at a TCO lower than disk.” – Amy Fowler, VP & General Manager, FlashBlade, Pure Storage . As our customers’; unstructured data growth continues to accelerate, there is demand for more sustainable and scalable storage solutions for everyday workloads. We are excited to be able to meet this need with FlashBlade//E, providing the simplicity and power savings Pure is known for at an acquisition cost lower than disk-based solutions. & Brian Bartell, Practice Manager for Primary Storage, WWT“ While the benefits of flash for high-powered workloads have been largely acknowledged, disk’s price point has limited broader perception of its full potential use. Nevertheless, the need for a modern platform to accommodate the rise in unstructured data at scale is evident. FlashBlade//E’s promise of amore cost-effective, energy-efficient and easier-to-manage approach to everyday workloads makes a compelling case for leaving disk behind. ” – Scott Sinclair, Practice Director, Enterprise Strategy Group.

