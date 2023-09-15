Pure Storage Spotlights Sustainability and AI at Annual Event for Customers and Partners in India

- Advertisement - -

Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, concluded its 2nd edition of Pure/Accelerate 2023 in India yesterday in Mumbai. The conference, which brought together industry leaders, seasoned IT executives, and experts, highlighted Pure Storage’s achievement as the first technology provider capable of exclusively fulfilling all customer storage needs with all-flash.

This year, Pure//Accelerate 2023 India was bigger and bolder, withthe company showcasing its latest innovations and providing insights into the future of data storage and management. The event witnessed an insightful keynote by Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer of Pure Storage, and Mark Jobbins, Field Chief Technology Officer, Asia Pacific and Japan, Pure Storage on vision for the future data center.

Mark Jobbins, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Asia Pacific and Japan, Pure Storage

“As the demand for data center capacity in India is set to double by 2025, the imperative for sustainable, AI-ready all-flash data centers becomes clear. At present, data centers account for approximately 1% to 2% of the world’s total energy consumption. The rapid advancement of technologies like AI, 5G, Robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are further driving substantial data expansion. Pure Storage is at the forefront, enabling organizations to meet this challenge with energy-efficient, high-performance solutions that pave the way for a sustainable digital future,” said Mark Jobbins, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Asia Pacific and Japan, Pure Storage

Ramanujam Komanduri, Country Manager, India, Pure Storage.

“As India is gearing up to usher in a new era of AI cloud infrastructure, we recognize that modern data management is the key that unlocks its true potential. With our cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment, we empower organizations embarking on their digital transformation journey, especially those in BFSI, Telecom, and Healthcare, to seamlessly manage, store, and harness data, thereby accelerating the realization of India’s AI ambitions,” said Ramanujam Komanduri, Country Manager, India, Pure Storage.

The event also saw Pratyush Khare, Vice President, Systems Engineering, Asia Pacific & Japan at Pure Storage in conversation with Gaurav Kapoor, TV & Cricket Presenter and Angel Investor on the pivotal role data analytics plays in gaining competitive insights in sports.

Sudharshan Aravamuthan, Head of Systems Engineering, Pure Storage, Ameeta Roy, Head – Solution Architecture Team for Red Hat India & South Asia, Sudharshini MH, Leader – Cloud Infrastructure Software Group at Cisco India, Animesh Bansriyar, Head – Solution Architecture Emerging Markets APJ at Elastic and Christopher Boyle, Principal Technologist, A/NZ & India were part of an engaging panel discussion on the latest trends, advantages and challenges associated with the increasing adoption of Hybrid cloud, Cloud Native Workloads & Artificial Intelligence in enterprises.

The go-to storage partner for AI

As excitement over generative AI prompts a new wave of AI initiatives, the recent innovations announced will further Pure Storage leadership as the go-to storage partner for AI projects. Pure Storage supports leading-edge AI projects such as autonomous vehicle development companies and Meta AI’s Research Super Cluster (AI RSC), the largest AI supercomputer in the world. With Pure, customers can start their AI journey at any scale and grow as needs evolve. Pure Storage anticipated the coming demand for AI years ago, with the introduction of FlashBlade® and its AIRI® (AI-Ready Infrastructure) solution, co-developed with NVIDIA. AIRI//S™ is a ready-to-deploy NVIDIA DGX BasePOD reference architecture for AI, developed by Pure Storage and NVIDIA and including the latest FlashBlade//S™ storage.

