Thursday, April 13, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Pure Storage Promotes Ajeya Motaganahalli as VP – Engineering, FlashBlade

By NCN News Network
0
78
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, is delighted to announce the promotion of Ajeya Motaganahalli to the role of Vice President, Engineering, FlashBlade. In his expanded role, Ajeya will be responsible for leading the FlashBlade engineering teams in both Prague and Bangalore. In addition, Ajeya will continue to be the Managing Director, R&D, India.

A well-regarded leader in the India engineering community with deep expertise in enterprise storage, Ajeya now brings his talents to the international arena where he will drive Pure’s engineering efforts to meet the needs of customers around the world.

Passionate about deep tech, building scalable products and solutions, and startups, Ajeya has over two decades of experience in delivering world class enterprise solutions for global and high growth markets in IoT, Healthcare, Global Tracking, Warehouse automation and Wireless technologies. Ajeya holds a degree in management from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business along with an Engineering degree from Bangalore University.

More Related : Pure Storage

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.comroy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dell Technologies Leads the x86 Mainstream Server Market for the 7th Consecutive Quarter in Q4 2022
Next article
Happiest Minds & NielsenIQ Brandbank partner to solve product data & shopper experience challenges
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative