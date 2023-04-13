Pure Storage Promotes Ajeya Motaganahalli as VP – Engineering, FlashBlade

- Advertisement - -

Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, is delighted to announce the promotion of Ajeya Motaganahalli to the role of Vice President, Engineering, FlashBlade. In his expanded role, Ajeya will be responsible for leading the FlashBlade engineering teams in both Prague and Bangalore. In addition, Ajeya will continue to be the Managing Director, R&D, India.

A well-regarded leader in the India engineering community with deep expertise in enterprise storage, Ajeya now brings his talents to the international arena where he will drive Pure’s engineering efforts to meet the needs of customers around the world.

Passionate about deep tech, building scalable products and solutions, and startups, Ajeya has over two decades of experience in delivering world class enterprise solutions for global and high growth markets in IoT, Healthcare, Global Tracking, Warehouse automation and Wireless technologies. Ajeya holds a degree in management from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business along with an Engineering degree from Bangalore University.

