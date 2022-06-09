Pure Storage Made A Series Of Announcements At Its Annual End-User Event Pure//Accelerate techfest22 in the US

- Advertisement -

The announcements address the future of data storage and the service economy. These include:

FlashBlade//S: A revolutionary platform that meets the demands of unstructured data and cloud-native modern apps. The new FlashBlade//S family of products feature a new modular architecture built on uniquely co-designed hardware and software. The new platform leverages a nearly unlimited scalable metadata architecture, offering more than double the density, performance and power efficiency of previous versions, while also allowing the platform to evolve over time in alignment with customer requirements.

AIRI//S: This is the next generation of Pure Storage’s complete AI-ready infrastructure. Powered by FlashBlade//S, NVIDIA DGX A100 systems and end-to-end networking, based on NVIDIA Quantum and Spectrum networking platforms. AIRI//S provides enterprises with a proven, simple, and scalable infrastructure for all stages of the AI data pipeline, and is the first solution to include Pure’s revolutionary new FlashBlade//S. FlashBlade//S delivers significant advancements in non-disruptive performance, density, power efficiency, and scale, resulting in optimal alignment to the industry-leading AI training performance and parallelism gains that DGX systems deliver.

Evergreen: Pure Storage also reaffirmed its commitment to deliver simple, reliable, and scalable storage with the introduction of Evergreen//Flex, a new fleet-level Evergreen architecture, which extends the power of Pure’s Evergreen technology to the full Pure Portfolio. By unlocking and moving stranded storage to where it is needed most, Evergreen//Flex enables unrivaled storage efficiency and grows Pure’s portfolio of Evergreen subscription-based services. The Evergreen portfolio now comprises:

Evergreen//Forever (formerly Evergreen Gold): Evergreen//Forever offers organizations traditional appliance ownership with a subscription to software, ever-modern hardware, and a world-class customer experience. Evergreen//Forever ensures organizations are benefiting from an always-modern infrastructure subscription to support a system that gets better over time.

Evergreen//Flex: A new fleet-level Evergreen architecture, offering users an unprecedented way of running storage efficiently, while saving power. Evergreen//Flex provides the flexibility and adaptability to move performance and stranded capacity to where data and applications need it most, with the security and control that comes from ownership. The latest model brings the modernization of Evergreen//Forever beyond the box, and is the most efficient way to run a fleet of storage enabled by an asset utilization model.

Evergreen//One (formerly Pure as-a-Service): Evergreen//One offers organizations a true consumption-based service model for storage, delivering flexibility, transparency, and simplicity, along with proactive monitoring and non-disruptive upgrades while satisfying performance and usage SLAs. With Evergreen//One, Pure takes on the responsibility of delivering storage where it’s required, offering on-demand storage service with the flexibility of on-premises deployment.

