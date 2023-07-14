Pure Storage India Wins Zinnov Award for ‘Excellence in Talent Engagement in the Hybrid Age’

- Advertisement - -

Pure Storage® announced that its India operations was recognised for “Excellence in Talent Engagement in the Hybrid Age” at the Zinnov Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering a dynamic work environment that thrives in the era of hybrid work models.

The ‘Excellence in Talent Engagement in the Hybrid Age’ award category witnessed participation from organizations that have navigated the challenges of keeping their employees engaged, productive, and connected in a hybrid work environment. Pure Storage’s comprehensive talent strategy, consisting of programs, resources, and benefits, is rooted in helping its employees deliver strong business results while also fostering a culture that enables each employee to enhance their skills and accelerate their career development.

During the pandemic, the company developed and established a global hybrid work policy to provide clarity into the organization’s approach to hybrid work that prioritized employee’s overall wellbeing and empowered them to balance their personal and professional lives. Given the global nature of its workforce, Pure Storage also provides its employees with a variety of communication tools and channels for successful collaboration. Employees were encouraged to adopt practices that made hybrid work inclusive in order to ensure fairness, maximize performance, and maintain cultural cohesion.

Established in 2022, the India R&D site is part of Pure Storage’s Global R&D network and plays a critical role in the company’s product roadmap. With its top tech talent, the center is focused on producing world-class innovation, increasing time to market across our product portfolio, and meeting customer needs while fostering a strong culture of openness, transparency, and candor.

Executive Insight

Ajeya Motaganahalli, Vice President, Engineering and Managing Director, R&D, India.

“Pure Storage is thrilled to be recognized for talent engagement in a highly competitive environment. We set out with a mission to become a talent magnet, and we continue to focus on building, growing, and enabling our talent. It’s gratifying to see these efforts recognized by the industry.” Said Ajeya Motaganahalli, Vice President, Engineering and Managing Director, R&D, India.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.