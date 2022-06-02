Pure Storage Inaugurates New India R&D Center in Bangalore

- Advertisement -

Launches new study on the data management talent in India which comprises more than 10 percent of the total global data management talent pool

Bangalore, India, June 2, 2022: Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today inaugurated its new India Research and Development Center in Bangalore. Attended by Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, India, the new center is a key component of Pure’s global innovation engine and a commitment to the government’s “Make in India” initiative.

Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, India

The center will focus on innovations that transform storage and data management. These are areas in which India can play a global role. The acceleration of digital transformation around the world is fueling the growth of data, specifically unstructured data such as video, picture and audio files. This is creating demand for professionals who are experts in solutions that store, manage, protect and analyze such data.

A new study conducted by Pure Storage with market research by Zinnov, a management consulting firm, indicated that there are over 700,000 professionals in India with the relevant data management skills. This is around 14 percent of the total technology workforce in the country and is poised to grow further. In relation to the rest of the world, India makes up more than 10 percent of the worldwide talent pool of data management professionals and more than a quarter of Asia Pacific. Even more encouraging is the fact that more than three-quarters of the existing Indian talent will reach an advanced level in their experience in 5 years, which puts India in a good place as a source for data management skills.

“We are excited to see another leading global technology company commit to investment in India and the Karnataka region. Pure Storage is providing an opportunity for Indian talent to contribute to technologies that are in demand around the world,” said Dr. Narayan. “India has long been a source of technology talent and we have to stay ahead of the game. With data continuing to grow in volume and complexity, the skills to manage, protect and move it around in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, will become even more in demand and it’s important for Karnataka to be involved in this movement.”

Mr. Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer, Pure Storage

“Innovation is at the core of everything that we do. We strongly believe that talent knows no boundaries and can be found across all regions. This approach encourages a culture of inclusivity, new ways of thinking, customer centricity and provides an opportunity to develop skills to build products across the globe. The India R&D center will further foster data management capabilities in India while ensuring Pure’s global customers benefit from this abundance of talent,” said Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer, Pure Storage.

Pure Storage has a robust portfolio of data management solutions which include FlashArray™, FlashBlade®, FlashStack®, AIRI®, Pure as-a-Service™, Portworx®, Pure1®, Evergreen™, Pure Cloud Block Store and Purity. The India R&D Center will contribute to the continued innovation in most of these product lines. It will be run with the same start-up mind-set designed to encourage a culture of innovation and customer-centricity. This philosophy has translated into Pure Storage being recognized as an employer of choice with 92 percent of employees saying that it is a great place to work compared with the average of 59 percent for other US-based companies.

To read more about the Talent Report, go to: https://www.purestorage.com/resources/type-a/data-management-talent-in-india.html

