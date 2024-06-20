Pure Storage Announces New Capabilities to Elevate Partner Experience

- Advertisement -

Pure Storage®, the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technologies and services, announced significant updates at its annual Pure//Partner Forum, attended by 450 esteemed partners. This premier event provided a platform for Pure Storage executives and partners to engage, fostering relationships and discussing innovations poised to shape the industry.

Mr. Jithesh Chembil, Head of Channels, India, Pure Storage.

“As a 100% channel-driven company, Pure Storage is unwaveringly committed to our partners who play a pivotal role in guiding our shared customers towards digital transformation and achieving remarkable business outcomes. Together, we drive customer success with our subscription-led data storage platform and solutions, delivering unmatched value, flexibility, and cost savings. Our comprehensive support system, anchored by the Pure Partner Program, ensures our partners are equipped with cutting-edge training, tools, and resources.” – Mr. Jithesh Chembil, Head of Channels, India, Pure Storage.

The latest updates underscore Pure Storage’s dedication to innovation within its Partner Program, aimed at maximizing value for partners. Building upon earlier program enhancements, today’s announcements at Pure//Partner Forum introduce new capabilities designed to enhance operational efficiency and elevate customer experiences in today’s service-driven economy.

Key enhancements launched include:

AI-powered asset management: Through the Pure1 ® Assets dashboard, partners benefit from uninterrupted service and clear cost analysis during renewal periods with smart workflows. With industry-leading visibility into expiring subscriptions and AI-based recommendations, partners can turn renewals into planning and growth conversations for increased revenue while discovering new IT projects.

Through the Pure1 Assets dashboard, partners benefit from uninterrupted service and clear cost analysis during renewal periods with smart workflows. With industry-leading visibility into expiring subscriptions and AI-based recommendations, partners can turn renewals into planning and growth conversations for increased revenue while discovering new IT projects. Digital master services agreement: Pure gives partners the ability to opt-in to a new self-service purchasing model which enables customers to subscribe to additional Evergreen//One™ services within Pure1. The new model includes partner margin and full account visibility for partners to track revenue growth.

Pure gives partners the ability to opt-in to a new self-service purchasing model which enables customers to subscribe to additional Evergreen//One™ services within Pure1. The new model includes partner margin and full account visibility for partners to track revenue growth. Expanded partner intelligence: Further expanding on existing partner intelligence capabilities, partners gain new strategic insights, including account-specific KPIs, trends, and directed growth opportunities, and platform performance analysis to expose upsell opportunities and improve the customer experience.

Further expanding on existing partner intelligence capabilities, partners gain new strategic insights, including account-specific KPIs, trends, and directed growth opportunities, and platform performance analysis to expose upsell opportunities and improve the customer experience. Simplified invoice management: Pure’s Partner Invoice Management provides self-service invoice reporting, APIs, and an actionable dashboard so reconciliation time is significantly reduced or eliminated.

Mr. Deepak Vyavahare, Director & Country Sales Head – India, World Wide Technology India.

“Partnering with Pure Storage has always been about leveraging innovation and reliability to meet our customers’ needs. With Pure’s cutting-edge data storage solutions and our deep understanding of the Indian market, we achieve remarkable outcomes together. The latest enhancements, including advanced analytics and streamlined billing processes, enable us to offer even more value and flexibility to our clients, driving growth and ensuring long-term success in a competitive market.”- Mr. Deepak Vyavahare, Director & Country Sales Head – India, World Wide Technology India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Pure Storage

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429