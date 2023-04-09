Public Cloud Services in Asia/Pacific* to Reach $153.6 Billion in 2026

- Advertisement - -

The public cloud services market will reach US$153.6 Billion in 2026. IDC expects the Asia/Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ) PCS market to grow at a year-over-year (YoY) rate in 2022 at 25.9% in comparison to 36.3% in 2021, as cloud migration continues to accelerate. However, IDC expects the YoY growth rates to slow down beginning from 2023 with a YoY growth of 24.1%, to 21.4% in 2026.

“Organizations in the APeJ region are progressing their cloud adoption along the advancements offered by the cloud market segment. Organizations will continue to invest in these adjacent technologies to enhance their customer experience and business outcomes, “says Shahnawas Latiff, Research Manager, Cloud Services, IDC Asia/Pacific.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) will achieve a market value of US$65.6 billion and make up 42.7% of the Asia/Pacific* PCS market in 2026. IDC predicts more organizations will continue to mature and optimize IaaS adoption and workloads to reduce capital expenditure and to operate more efficiently. Dedicated and local infrastructure service will be utilized to differentiate the IaaS offerings.

Platform as a service (PaaS) will reach a market value of US$29.8 billion, contributing to 19.4% of Asia/Pacific* PCS market in 2026. Feature-rich enhancements in the PaaS portfolio will enable organizations to enrich their application development and have a faster ROI.

Software as a service (SaaS) will grow almost more than double from US$22.9 billion in 2021 to US$58.1 billion in 2026, contributing to 37.8% of the entire Asia/Pacific* PCS market by then. SaaS growth is attributed to organizations who want to streamline their operations and process by transforming their applications into scalable modules. SaaS helps realize a quicker ROI model under the larger DX initiatives for both cloud providers and cloud customers.

