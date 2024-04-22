PSPL Infosystems’ Enduring Partnership with Lenovo – A Journey of Growth and Success

- Advertisement -

Lenovo, the world’s largest PC company, is committed to delivering Smarter Technology for All. They are expanding into key growth areas such as server, storage, mobile, software, and services to drive ‘New IT’ technologies. Lenovo’s innovative approach is shaping a more inclusive, trustworthy, and intelligent future worldwide.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Pawan Waleacha, Director of PSPL Infosystems (a Lenovo store) shares insights into PSPL Infosystems’ successful partnership with Lenovo and the transformative impact of Lenovo’s innovative initiatives on the retail businesses.

Kindly brief us about yourself.



Operating three Lenovo stores in Delhi under the name PSPL Infosystems for nearly 13 years, our enduring partnership with Lenovo has recently reached a significant milestone with the launch of Lenovo’s OMO initiative. This strategic move seamlessly integrates online orders from Lenovo.com with fulfillment through our stores, injecting new vitality into our retail business. Lenovo’s forward-thinking approach has proven to be a game-changer, providing a breath of fresh air for our operations. We express our sincere gratitude to the Lenovo team for championing initiatives that empower partners like us to thrive in the ever-evolving retail landscape. These initiatives serve as critical enablers for future growth and success.

Celebrating the processing of 1600 orders through OMO underscores the initiative’s success. Customers are enthusiastically embracing the convenience of cashback incentives, exclusive Lenovo.com rewards, and local store delivery. Looking ahead, we foresee tremendous potential for expansion. This collaboration exemplifies the future of retail—where digital innovation and personalized service converge to enhance customer experiences. I thank wholeheartedly Lenovo for catalyzing our journey towards continued growth and success.

What new offers are available in your store?

Lenovo consistently provides valuable enablers that drive our retail business forward. Their channel-friendly approach stands out, offering initiatives like OMO and Amazon cashbacks through Amazon Pay. This support fosters confidence in our partnership—we trust Lenovo to continually empower us with new tools and opportunities. While we collaborate with other brands, Lenovo’s unwavering commitment sets them apart. We appreciate Lenovo’s steadfast support and look forward to leveraging more of their innovative solutions to enhance our retail endeavors. Thank you, Lenovo, for being a dependable partner in our journey towards success.

What new products are you focusing on right now?

Lenovo’s foray into gaming with the Log series has been a resounding success, surpassing expectations in retail acceptance. With Legion’s established reputation bolstering Log, Lenovo is poised to dominate the gaming segment. Anticipating a surge in demand, we foresee a strong future ahead. As 80% of customers seek gaming laptops, Lenovo’s strategic move into this space is commendable. We congratulate Lenovo for this bold initiative—it’s sure to make waves in gaming technology.

What message would you like to give?

Our enduring 13-year partnership with Lenovo has been incredibly supportive. Through ups and downs, including challenging periods like the pandemic-driven surge in laptop demand, Lenovo has consistently stood by us with confidence-boosting schemes. Their unwavering support during lean times underscores their commitment to partners. Lenovo’s channel-friendly approach sets them apart in the IT sector. Moreover, their exceptional after-sales support further solidifies our trust. We believe Lenovo is the epitome of a support and reliability in our journey.

