Protegent Provides Complete Security and Data Recovery Solutions

- Advertisement - -

Unistal, founded in 1994, is the market leader in software product and application development with a global footprint of over 17 million licensed users spread across 125 countries. Unistal’s Data Care, Antivirus, Data Security Products, and Data Recovery Services help businesses to manage costs, improve processes & optimize overall growth, and thereby deliver value to the organization. Unistal’s team makes sure that the services and products are in line with the contemporary needs of the customer.

Unistal’s Protegent is one of the leading brands in the Data Security Industry. Protegent’s product range includes Protegent Antivirus Software, Protegent Total Security Software, and Protegent Complete Security Software, which caters to different market requirements. In the Data Care Category, Unistal has introduced Crash Proof, Data Wipe, PC Reporter, Activity Reporter and Port Locker.

Mr. Alok Gupta, Managing Director at Protegent

In an interaction with NCN magazine, Mr. Alok Gupta, Managing Director at Protegent, shares their market strategies, line of products, mission, and vision, under which the solutions provided by Unistal includes:

(1) Antivirus, Data care Products, Data Recovery Software and Data Recovery Services.

(2) HRMS Solutions, Asset Management and Work-from-home Solutions.

(3) Customer Services like Software Developments, web Development Solutions and Mobile App Solutions.

Our HRMS Solutions are under the name HRMMITRA are cloud-based and our partners enjoy recurring long-term business as our customers pay us on monthly basis. In line with the digital transformation, we have been providing cloud-based project management solutions to the Water Supply Industry, Oil and Gas Pipeline, Supply Industry, etc. All these ministries have given directions to their departments to make all their solutions to be GIS-enabled.

Even though the online market has its share, the retail segment will continue to grow, and most retail partners in data security need cloud-based solutions today and in the future. We have been working with our retail partners to upgrade their services so that they can deliver the products to the customers within 10 minutes.”

Mr. Rajiv Banerjee, VP at Unistal

Mr. Rajiv Banerjee, VP at Unistal, adds, “I look after the Data security product portfolio of Unistal The focus is on the Protegent range of products which we are promoting through channels all over India; we provide after-sale support, marketing support, and scheme support to partners.”

Ms. Sarita Verma, Marketing Head at Protegent

Ms. Sarita Verma, Marketing Head at Protegent, shares, “Talking about our marketing process, both traditional, as well as digital marketing methods are important. Post-Covid, things have started moving faster and physical interactions have been resumed, which is essential for any business. As our product is antivirus software, we are focused on online marketing as well. We hold online webinars and different activities and offer our dealers exciting schemes. To me today investment in marketing needs to be 80% and in sales processes 20% for growth of a product and organization.

Mr. Balraj Purohit, RM, North for data security products

Mr. Balraj Purohit, RM, North for data security products says, “The Protegent products are doing very well in North India in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, NCR and are receiving a great response. The quality of the Protegent products is optimum and that makes it easier for us to sell the products to our customers. The technical team and the back-end team are excellent in providing their services.”

On the range of security products, Mr. Rajib Banerjee elaborates, “All our Protegent products which are mentioned in the portfolio are related to security products. Anti-virus, Internet Security and Total Security are common words describing security software, but only for Internet Threats. The new buzz word, complete security with advanced Cloud Protection Technology provides you protection from Internet Threats with “Protegent Total Security”, data loss Prevention with “Crash Proof”, System slow down with “Sysboost”, Data Theft with “Port Locker”, Unethical Activity with “Activity Monitoring and Reporting” and Physical Theft with “Locate Laptop”. With its unique features Protegent 360 provides 75% extra protection than the best of products available globally.

Discussing marketing strategy, Ms. Sarita Verma shares, “Since we are working via channel Industry, we need to keep an eye on our competitors, but at the same time, we need to innovate as well. We always try to come up with new schemes, and activities to capture the attention of our customers.” Our TASHU scheme for engineers who activate our software is Unique.

Discussing our plans, Mr. Rajib Banerjee concludes, “We are not only giving virus protection but also data protection which sets us apart from other brands. Since the usage of the internet has become widespread, people have antivirus protection but no other brand provides proactive data recovery which is a very crucial aspect of security.

To convey a message to the Industry, Mr. Alok Gupta, concludes, “Innovation is the key to success. Truth, Trust, and Honesty are basic pillars of any business. Customer satisfaction is our ultimate aim which will help us reach great heights of success.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.