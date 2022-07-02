Promate Technologies Appoints Gopal Jeyaraj as Country Head for SAARC

- Advertisement -

Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj has been appointed as Country Head – SAARC, Promate Technologies. Promate is a leader in Electronic & Computing DMS (Design and Manufacturing Services) and has 2 brands under them — Promate and Vertux. Promate Technologies began in Taipei, Taiwan in 2001 as a brain-child of a group of industry leaders from Asus, Foxconn and Pegatron. Promate focuses on Mobility accessories, IT Peripherals, photography enhancements, digital gadgets and more. Vertux purely focuses on gaming.

Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj is a graduate in Electronics & Communication Engineering and MBA in Marketing. He has over 14 years of experience in Sales & Marketing in the IT, Telecom and accessories verticals. Earlier Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj worked with the leading companies like Redington and Anker Innovations in the leading positions. In his last appointment at Anker Innovations (as Country Head), he was very instrumental in establishing Anker as a brand and taking it to new levels in the Indian market.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj says, “I feel proud and excited about my appointment at Promate Technologies. My role is to build the channel, develop the brands – Promate and Vertux, identify new channel partners to reach all markets and channels with great products and technology and establish the brands in India and surrounding territories. Promate and Vertux portfolio comprises of 800+ SKUs. We are going to launch many new products in the coming months and years.”

