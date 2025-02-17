Prointek Global Innovations Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Greater Noida

- Advertisement -

Prointek Global Innovations, the subsidiary and manufacturing arm of Supertron Electronics, has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and assembly line at Kasna, Greater Noida. This major expansion strengthens India’s position in interactive technology and unified communication manufacturing, reinforcing self-reliance in high-quality digital collaboration products and solutions.

The newly launched 45,000 sq. ft. facility will produce Interactive Flat Panels (IFPDs), Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) computers, Video Conferencing Cameras, Floor Mount Kits for IFPDs, and Interactive Devices. With a monthly production capacity of approximately 2,500 to 3,000 IFPDs, the facility is poised to meet the rapidly growing demand for digital classrooms, smart meeting rooms, and enterprise collaboration solutions.

Commitment to Global Standards & Quality

The Solitaire-branded Interactive Flat Panels manufactured at this facility meet the highest global quality and compliance standards. Certified with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, ISO 50001, BIS, CB-TUV, CE, FCC, RoHS, and GMP, these products adhere to international benchmarks.

With advanced manufacturing processes, stringent QA & QC protocols, and rigorous reliability testing, Solitaire products surpass global performance standards. The facility ensures robust packaging, precision engineering, and meticulous quality control, reinforcing Solitaire’s commitment to cutting-edge, durable, and high-performance interactive technology solutions.

Solitaire: Transforming Education & Business Collaboration

Solitaire Interactive Flat Panels are revolutionizing interactive technology, serving both the education and business sectors:

Education Sector: Targeting government schools, GeM businesses, large-scale ICT & smart classroom projects.

Business Sector: Catering to SMEs and SMBs looking for intelligent, scalable collaboration tools.

Beyond manufacturing Solitaire-branded IFPDs and Unified Communication (UC) products, the facility will function as a scalable production hub for white-labeled IFPD and UC products, enabling leading brands to access high-quality, customized manufacturing solutions.

Supertron Group’s Nationwide Strength

Backed by Supertron Group’s extensive infrastructure, which includes 34 branch offices, 60 warehouses, and a skilled workforce of 650+ professionals, the new facility ensures:

Seamless distribution across India

Unparalleled after-sales support

Integrated service excellence for white-label product buyers, offering reliability, confidence, and long-term strategic value.

Innovation Through R&D & AI-Driven Software

The new facility houses a cutting-edge Research & Development (R&D) center and an advanced Software Development Lab, where Digital Canvas Pro, a sophisticated Generative AI-powered Interactive Whiteboard Software Suite, is being developed. This AI-driven innovation is transforming education by:

Enhancing teacher efficiency

Automating content generation

Structuring intelligent lesson plans

Enabling seamless digital collaboration

A Vision for India’s Self-Reliance in Tech Manufacturing

Ramya Chatterjee Qoute

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business and CEO & Director of Prointek Global Innovations, highlighted the company’s vision:

“This facility is more than just a factory; it is the foundation of a transformative journey in India’s interactive technology sector. With this investment, we are setting new benchmarks for innovation, quality, and scalability, ensuring Solitaire’s cutting-edge IFPDs and UC products reach every corner of the country.

We aim to empower the education and business sectors with intelligent, intuitive, and future-ready solutions, making learning and collaboration more immersive and productive. Additionally, this facility will serve as a trusted contract manufacturing hub, enabling 25+ leading brands in India to scale their white-label businesses seamlessly.

This expansion aligns with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and our commitment to global-standard interactive flat panel and unified communication products.”

Shaping the Future of Education & Business Collaboration With this expansion, Supertron Group reaffirms its commitment to technological advancements, digital equity, and cutting-edge solutions that redefine education and business collaboration. The new facility is set to accelerate growth, expand the IFPD & UC Product business, and strengthen Supertron’s position as a leader in interactive technology solutions.

