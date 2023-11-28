Progressive trend of growing adoption of Green Open Access by states – COAI

- Advertisement - -

5 leading State Governments in India – Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand – have recently adopted the amendment to the Green Open Energy Access Rules issued by the Ministry of Power in May this year in their respective states. COAI had welcomed the Ministry of Power’s progressive Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy Through Green Energy Open Access) (Second Amendment) Rules 2023, which enabled entities to aggregate their load by multiple connections served by the same electricity division of a DISCOM to 100 kW or more, for being eligible for availing Open Access for Green Energy. Green Open Access (GOA) is a regulatory provision that allows consumers to purchase electricity from renewable energy generators and/or demand Green Energy from the DISCOM(s). This mechanism empowers consumers to choose sustainable energy sources and contributes to India’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and fostering a cleaner energy future.

The telecom industry has been working with concerned stakeholders for increasing adoption of green power in the sector. With continued perseverance and support from the Department of Telecommunications, TRAI and the Ministry of Power, the adoption of the facilitative Green Open Access rules has now started to rise in the states.

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI shared his views on this positive development – “We are pleased to see that a long-standing demand of the industry is now acknowledged as well as supported by the Government, and the growing adoption of facilitative Green Open Access by leading States and Union Territories across India vindicates the industry position on this matter. Besides being a key enabler of India’s economic growth and prosperity, this essential infrastructure sector is also a responsible one, with clear objectives to shift progressively towards renewable and green energy use, thus supporting the nation’s carbon reduction goals and sustainability efforts to contribute to a more environment friendly world. We expect this trend to snowball into faster adoption by other states/UTs in the near future and keenly look forward to it.”

As a responsible corporate vertical, the Indian telecom industry remains committed to fostering sustainable growth and helping meet the Nation’s Green Energy goals by reducing carbon emissions. COAI continues to work closely with all stakeholders to facilitate the growth of the sector to keep the nation connected, while prioritizing environmental welfare as a vital part of this endeavour.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COAI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.