Progress Helps Organizations Unlock the Full Potential of IT Infrastructure Management with WhatsUp Gold

Progress announced the release of Progress® WhatsUp Gold® 2023.0, its award-winning IT infrastructure monitoring software. Progress expands the powerful, built-in infrastructure discovery and monitoring power of WhatsUp Gold IT infrastructure monitoring system to provide wider access to network data across the organization, helping NetOps establish clearer, faster communications and reinforcing the value of IT.

Modern IT infrastructures have evolved into complex networks of physical and virtual systems, switches, routers, wireless access points, firewalls, cloud resources, services, and applications – often all provided by multiple vendors. Using WhatsUp Gold, organizations rely on a powerful combination of out-of-the-box functionality, intuitive workflows, and system integrations to manage complexity and quickly find and fix network infrastructure problems. With this monitoring software, Progress intends at increasing the engagement level of all users, from network administrators to executives to non-technical staff, providing better data access to all and improving alignment and collaboration in the Network Operation Center.

Sundar Subramanian, EVP and General Manager, Infrastructure Management, Progress.

“Now more than ever, the ability to gather, distill and access network data in a meaningful way in one single tool – and act fast on it – is critical,” said Sundar Subramanian, EVP and General Manager, Infrastructure Management, Progress. “Businesses can’t afford to experience IT downtime and need a trusted and tested product like WhatsUp Gold to stay assured that they have everything under control.”

The latest version of WhatsUp Gold, version 2023.0, introduces several new features and improvements. One notable addition is the enhanced Configuration Management add-on, which offers improved performance, enhanced security, and an expanded range of tasks. Organizations can now easily add devices to their Configuration Management task within the product’s technical limitations. Another exciting feature is the Configurable NOC Views, where a new NOC Viewer automatically cycles through multiple data screens, providing NOC staff with comprehensive visibility of current and potential issues. Additionally, scheduled HTML email reports have been introduced, allowing users of all technical expertise to access up to date WhatsUp Gold data in a user-friendly format. Administrators also could save data files directly to specific folders, enhancing data management capabilities. These updates in WhatsUp Gold 2023.0 aim to improve network monitoring and management capabilities for organizations.

WhatsUp Gold monitors everything connected to the IT infrastructure and displays it in one interactive and intuitive mapping interface. Administrators can deploy WhatsUp Gold to help monitor, measure, and resolve infrastructure issues as well as track application performance and network traffic. Sophisticated alerting and reporting capabilities simplify how organizations diagnose faults so they can resolve problems quickly. PC Pro recently added WhatsUp Gold to its “A-List” of products for advanced features and ease and affordability of licensing, awarding it five stars in its review.

