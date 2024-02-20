Progress – Empowering Indian Businesses with Cutting-edge Solutions for Accelerated Innovation, Security, and Sustained Growth in 2024-25

- Advertisement - -

Progress provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Mr. John Yang, Vice President – Sales, APJ, Progress discusses the transformative impact of Progress solutions, empowering Indian businesses with innovation, security, and seamless application development for sustained growth.

Please brief us about your solutions & services and your growth journey in India so far.

Progress is a global software company whose mission is to provide the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. We offer a comprehensive stack of products designed to make technology teams more productive. We continuously evolve our portfolio to serve customer needs through ongoing product innovation, fueled by significant R&D investments, and through acquisitions. With Progress, our customers in India can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which they configure, deploy and scale those apps, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure leading to competitive differentiation and business success.

Brief us about your target customer segments in India and the current clients in India and abroad.

Progress has a wide range of products that supports organizations to develop the applications they need, deploy and manage it all safely and securely. Our product users are within, but not limited to, IT departments, DevOps, Security Operations, Network and Infrastructure, Digital Teams from mid-market to large enterprises across all industry verticals.

Elaborate about your Progress Flowmon and Progress WhatsUp Gold solutions, and how they are beneficial to your partners and end-users.

Progress Flowmon allows you to pinpoint the root cause of network problems, gives you a complete network visibility and spots security threats with ease thanks to its AI-engine and unmatched flexibility. Flowmon provides:

– Advanced security features

– Holistic and proactive NPM approach

– Integrated and automated process

– Unmatched data compatibility

– Provides vendor agnostic approach

– Uses scalable technology such as IPFIX

Progress WhatsUp Gold provides complete visibility to everything that’s connected to your network. It helps you to quickly identify and resolve issues in your hybrid cloud through intuitive workflows, system integrations, and unmatched out-of-the-box functionality. WhatsUp Gold has been recognized as an industry leader in in the recent G2 Grid report for network monitoring solutions winning a total of 17 awards overall.

With WhatsUp Gold organizations can monitor:

• Application performance

• Bandwith consumption

• Cloud-based resources

• Network performance

• Hyper-V and VMware

• Wireless networks and more

What are your USPs and how cost-effective your solutions are over your competitors’?

• The company – Progress as a Nasdaq listed company, has a proven track record of successfully supplying mission critical software for enterprise business around the globe, for over three decades; we are also subject to rigorous regulatory requirements and disclosure obligations. This transparency can help our customers to mitigate risks associated with corporate governance issues, and have the peace of mind when choosing a solution from a vendor like Progress;

• The Progress products are proven to meet the requirement of the most demanding customers in every continent and every key vertical, government, FSI, manufacturing, Hi-tech, etc.

• Roots in India – Progress has kept expanding the India operations and adding headcount rapidly. locally in India, Progress has committed to uplift India talents, established functions from product engineering to testing to worldwide go to market; Progress is also committed to partnering with India IT companies for delivering solution to local and global customers.

What are your plans for 2024-25 and the next 2 years for the Indian market?

We’ll continue to work closely with India’s vibrant tech community and industry and help organizations here drive their businesses forward with the power of our technology. We’ll continue also to develop our presence in the country with our established teams developing industry-leading technologies for application development, database management and data connectivity, as well as DevOps and DevSecOps products, leveraged by thousands of enterprises worldwide.

