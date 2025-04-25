Productivity Meets Gaming with Razer’s New Ergonomic Pro Click V2 Mice

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced the launch of its new line of productivity mice, Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition, and Razer Pro Click V2. Designed for gamers who want to integrate gaming products into their work setup, the new Razer Pro Click V2 mice emphasize ergonomic comfort, offering all-day support with gaming precision.

Ergonomic excellence for all-day comfort

Built with ergonomics in mind, Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition is Razer’s first wireless vertical ergonomic mouse. It features a 71.7º angle that mimics a natural handshake grip, reducing strain during prolonged use. The extended thumb rest keeps the hand relaxed as the base support elevates the wrist for smoother movements.

Completing the line up is the Razer Pro Click V2, designed with a 30º tilted angle to encourage a neutral posture. Shaped to fit the hand’s natural resting position, its near-perfect contours provide a comfortable hold. Rubberized side grips with an extended thumb rest add comfort while supporting better wrist posture, reducing injury risks.

Enhance productivity with AI

The Razer Pro Click V2 mice are the first to integrate Razer AI Prompt Master, Razer’s latest AI productivity feature designed to streamline the prompt creation process. Offering immediate access to third-party AI services such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot AI Engine, the feature enables users to quickly rephrase, summarize, and craft personalized prompts with minimal disruption to their workflow. Activating it is as easy as pressing the designated button on the mouse.

On the Razer Pro Click V2, experience two distinct scrolling modes powered by Razer HyperScroll Technology: Free-Spin Scrolling mode for swiftly navigating content, and Tactile Cycling mode for precise gameplay. This versatility ensures the mouse effortlessly meets various task needs.

Seamlessly transition from work to play with gaming-grade technologies

Both mice come fitted with the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor which delivers exceptional precision and performance with an impressive 99.8% resolution accuracy. The sensor offers smooth tracking even on glass. The mechanical switches for both mice are durable up to 60 million click lifecycle – six times the industry average. This cutting-edge precision is ideal for tasks requiring fine control, such as graphic design, gaming, and detailed work.

A standout feature of the Razer Pro Click V2 mice is the multi-zone lighting with full underglow, designed to enhance the visual experience and immersion. Powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB, the fully customizable underglow effects create a captivating and dynamic display across the entire base of the mouse, while offering practical benefits like reactive RGB notifications for in-game events and other triggers. Compatible with over 300 Chroma RGB-integrated games including Marvel Rivals and World of Warcraft, the lighting effects can also be synchronized across other Chroma RGB-enabled devices for a cohesive and visually stunning setup.

Seamlessly switch between PC, laptop, tablet, and other compatible devices with 5-way multi- device connectivity, including Razer HyperSpeed Wireless. Developed to meet the demands of competitive gaming, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless offers an ultra-smooth connection with exceptionally low latency, ensuring reliable performance and a lag-free experience even in data- saturated environments. An impressive battery life ensures uninterrupted productivity and gameplay, with a five-minute charge via USB C providing up to 2-3 working days of use. Additionally, both mice offer a Smart Dimming feature that automatically dims lighting effects to conserve and prolong batter life between charges.

With the launch of the Pro Click V2 line of mice, Razer continues to push the boundaries of innovation in both productivity and gaming. These new mice are designed to provide users with unparalleled comfort and precision, making them the perfect addition to any workstation or battlestation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Razer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 138